News

Newcastle United have arrived to stay – Manchester City acknowledge the reality

Manchester City host Newcastle United at 8pm tonight.

The Premier League table showing this as third in the table against top.

That table of course is (all but…) meaningless after the two clubs have played just one Premier League game each BUT according to Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola, it is a sign of things to come.

Guardiola believing that Newcastle United have now ‘arrived to stay’ and are going to be capable of hanging around the upper reaches and competing in the years ahead.

Pep Guardiola talking to TNT Sports ahead of Manchester City v Newcastle United:

“What a challenge [against Newcastle United].

“All the managers will say, ‘just give us one more day to prepare, one more day to recover’ but at the same time, I love it. I love that we don’t have [time to] recover.

“The big teams are defined by how great the challenge is, and this is the one. Even if it is the second game of the season.

“How quick and strong and physical [Newcastle] are will be a real tough test. But this is the challenge. We will go for it.

““They were [a threat] last season.

“A team that qualifies for the Champions League last season and is still there is a really good team.

“And I think as a team, from outside, they make smart decisions.

“[Anthony] Gordon, Harvey Barnes, now Lewis Hall. They buy what they need in that moment and they know exactly what they have to do.

“Eddie Howe has done an incredible job and it’s a pleasure to watch them.

“Newcastle United have arrived to stay.”

