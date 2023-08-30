News

Newcastle United get Manchester City – Carabao Cup third round draw

Newcastle United have featured in the Carabao Cup third round draw.

The third round draw made after the second round matches had been completed on Wednesday night.

This is the point when Newcastle United enter the competition, along with the other Premier League clubs who are in European competition this season.

Those other seven being Arsenal, Manchester City, Manchester United, Liverpool, Brighton, Aston Villa and West Ham.

The draw was staged following Sky Sports live coverage of Doncaster Rovers losing to Everton in their second round tie.

Newcastle United were ball number 20 and have drawn Manchester City, the game to be played at St James’ Park.

A competition that Newcastle have never won and had an absolutely abysmal record under Mike Ashley.

Then the near thing last season under Eddie Howe and the new owners.

Third round ties will take place in the week commencing Monday 25 September 2023.

These are the future dates for all rounds of the League (Carabao) Cup:

Round three: week commencing Mon 25 September 2023

Round four: week commencing Mon 30 October 2023

Quarter-final: week commencing Mon 18 December 2023

Semi-final first leg: week commencing Mon 8 January 2024

Semi-final second leg: week commencing Mon 22 January 2024

Final: Sun 25 February 2023