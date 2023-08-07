Opinion

Newcastle United fans with short memories – 100+ minutes per game

I am seeing some Newcastle United fans with very short memories.

This weekend saw the lower leagues kick off and there is a new commitment to add significantly longer time on at the end of matches this season.

This led to some games getting pretty significant additional minutes after the 90 was reached, with out mates down the road a prime example.

Losing 2-1 at home to Ipswich, Sunderland ended up hilariously hitting the post in the 14th (FOURTEENTH!) and final minute the referee added on, after the 90 had passed, the mackems kicking off the season with a defeat BUT almost a get out of jail card played when getting that very later than usual opportunity due to the new initiative.

It isn’t even new, as we saw this kind of handling of added time used at the Qatar World Cup, were it became routine for ten or more minutes to be added at the end.

Some of these comments from Newcastle United fans I am seeing, appear to be totally forgetting a couple of key things.

Firstly, what a massive positive this proved to be at the Qatar World Cup, teams that were attempting to run the clock down by any means necessary, instead finding themselves having to instead try and survive for the proper / fair amount of time, as timewasting proved pointless.

Secondly, Newcastle United fans completely blanking out countless occasions in the past where you have watched our team lose or draw a match, where you have been outraged at how little time has been added.

Until now, I think the vast majority of matches could be broken down into the following when it came to what amount of time would be added at the end of the second half.

Three minutes – When a game has played out as per the average.

Four or five minutes – When two or three decent length extra stoppages of play.

Six or seven minutes – When a lot of significant extra stoppages of play.

Eight or more minutes – When something extraordinary has happened.

This is what Newcastle United fans should have been outraged about and still should be.

That there was clearly a secret arrangement between match officials and authorities, that meant the true time was pretty much NEVER added on, to reflect stoppages etc in matches. Instead, this much reduced system of selecting one of the above ranges of added minutes to reflect what had been agreed to apply to that type of match, rather than reflect the actual / true time lost.

With the ridiculous thing of all Premier League teams allowed five subs in a game, it isn’t unusual to see ten substitutions made in a second half. From what I remember, the rules were that this should have seen 30 seconds added on automatically for each of them, so five minutes minimum to be added if all ten subs happened after the break.

The 30 seconds is ludicrously low to start with, because how often does a substitution take 30 seconds or less? I would say, pretty much never, from the play stopping to it restarting again. Whilst whichever team is running the clock down, I would say it is hardly ever less than a minute per substitution, how infuriating is it that when your side is chasing the game, to see a player crawl off the pitch, shaking hands with numerous teammates, waving to the crowd, hugging his replacement??? Also, I remember the rule coming in whereby a player getting subbed was supposed to leave the pitch at the closest point and then walk around the perimeter of the pitch whilst play restarted. That seems to have ended up totally ignored.

I reckon the second subs alone in many matches should have seen at least ten minutes added and yet a typical match where there are say eight to ten subs made in the second-half, plus three or four delays of a minute or longer for an ‘injured’ player to be treated and other delays, would routinely end up with maybe four minutes added.

Why would anybody be happy with that???

Yes, when it is your team leading and hanging on, of course you are happy for the whistle to go ASAP. However, when you step away from being at an individual match, surely nobody wants this to continue.

For Newcastle United fans, the same as all other fanbases, there will be occasions this season when we are on the receiving end, conceding goals in minutes that previously wouldn’t have been added on, BUT I reckon we will benefit far more from this change.

As last season went on, we increasingly saw opposition teams come to St James’ Park and try to waste time from the very start. One of the most embarrassing was when Erik ten Hag and his players came to SJP on 2 April 2023 and ordered his team, especially David de Gea, to time waste from the very first minute!

Newcastle United absolutely battered them but somehow their goal miraculously (for them) wasn’t breached, the NUFC players and fans getting more and more frustrated as Man U wasted time and the home players wasted chances.

It increasingly looked like their shocking tactics would pay-off, until on 65 minutes United at last got the goal, however, it took until the 88th minute for Eddie Howe’s team to make sure. Imagine if say it had still been 0-0 or Man U had fluked an equaliser and at 90 minutes the scores had been level AND the board went up showing three minutes added?!!!

I am really looking forward to this new season having watched all of Newcastle’s seven friendlies, this change in timekeeping / adding time on, will only enhance this in my opinion.

