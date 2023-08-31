Opinion

Newcastle United fans reaction ahead of Champions League group draw

The four Champions League pots have now been confirmed.

The eight clubs in each of the four pots, making up the 32 clubs who will fill the eight groups, one from each of the four pots making up a Champions League group.

Newcastle United disadvantaged as pots 2, 3 and 4 are based on the last five years UEFA coefficient score, so NUFC end up in pot 4 as it was back in 2012/13 when they were last playing in Europe.

The draw for the Champions League group stage is set to begin at 5 pm (UK time) on Thursday.

POT 1

Manchester City, Sevilla, Barcelona, Napoli, Bayern Munich, Paris Saint-Germain, Benfica, Feyenoord

Pot 2

Real Madrid, Inter Milan, Atletico Madrid, Porto, RB Leipzig, Borussia Dortmund

Pot 3

AC Milan, Lazio, Red Star Belgrade, Shakhtar Donetsk, Copenhagen, PSV, Braga, Salzburg

Pot 4

Newcastle United, Union Berlin, Lens, Celtic, Real Sociedad, Young Boys, Antwerp, Galatasaray

We have asked some regular contributors to The Mag for their thoughts ahead of this Champions League group draw:

Matt Busby said to Joe Harvey:

Fantastic to be part of this. The greatest club football competition on the planet. We have arrived, ahead of schedule.

Would like to draw someone exotic and that will stretch us.

Didn’t want Celtic as a trip to Glasgow hardly qualifies as being exotic or stretching. Glad they’re in the same pot as us.

Good chance we could be going to Madrid, as the Anthony Gordon chant concludes, as both Real and Atleti are in the same pot. If we get one of those, Barca and Sevilla would be out of the question, leaving Napoli, Benfica, PSG, Feyenoord and Bayern from pot 1.

My prediction is Benfica, Atleti and Lazio. Three beautiful cities for the toon army to visit and take over. HTL.

Jamie Smith:

Since qualifying for the Champions League against Leicester those many moons ago, the identity of who we will draw has been approximately every third thought.

There’s a lot fires off this draw, as my crew is planning at least one big trip in the group. The identity of opponents and dates of the games obviously affects this, but also has a knock-on effect for plans at home. If there are going to be 3 midweek jaunts to Europe, it might be a hard sell to follow that up with weekends at Bournemouth and West Ham, unless I want a divorce for Christmas.

I’m currently in Spain, which adds a degree of complication to matters, and me and the lads are setting up a Skype call later on to plan the travel arrangements.

As an aside here, I will be furious if the club dallied about releasing ticketing information. Past experience of Euro jaunts tells me that they will want passport numbers, details of group travelling, how you’re getting there etc etc and this is a lot to manage if NUFC maintain the jolly habit they’ve developed of late of total radio silence until the eleventh hour.

I also still don’t know how long it is between the group being drawn and the details being confirmed of the fixtures for who plays where and when. If anyone is able to advise in the comments below, much appreciated.

Anyway, having said all that, I’ve obviously got a few considerations for who the best draws would be, and have settled on the following:

Pot 1 for me has a clear winner: I’m going for PSG.

Paris is the only destination in either of the top two pots where you can get daily flights to and from Newcastle. This would mean there are a myriad of possibilities for the trip where you can effectively choose how long you spend there and book accordingly, with minimal time off work, not to mention the relatively cheaper travel costs of the short hop.

For me this would increase the possibility of a double trip but there’s also the prospects it offers. PSG are an established super team, but having lost Messi and Neymar they look less ominous. Without dissing the French league it’s fair to say they’re not performing against the same standard week in week out and I would fancy us to get some points off them.

Pot 2 is an absolute smorgasbord of appealing European destinations and I’m spoilt for choice. I love the thought of an autumn venture to Germany but my pick for this pot is Real Madrid.

This is based purely on romanticism as I want a big team for our return to the CL and for me they don’t come bigger than Los Blancos. I’ve never been to Madrid and the thought of seeing NUFC in the Bernabau is one for the ages.

True, the chances of getting much out of them is slim pickings, but they would be facing some atmosphere for their trip to St James’.

Pot 3 is straightforward then.

Having chosen exotic but ominous options for the first two games I need to use pot 3 to give us every chance of progress. This would mean playing one of the less strong teams, while also avoiding a long and draining trip (so no thanks to Red Star Belgrade).

To that effect two teams stand out. My choice would be FC Copenhagen, who represent a short and convenient jaunt and hold the lowest coefficient in the pot.

Second on both of these counts would be SC Braga, so they’ll do too.

Anyone wanting Milan or Lazio here is just after making life too complicated. This group will be an event but we want to progress, either to a magnificent knock out event or at least to the Europa League via third place. You could argue that this (Europa) qualification would represent our best chance of a trophy this season, especially after that league cup draw.

Anyway, in summary: PSG, Real Madrid, Copenhagen.

I look forward to this coming far from true and will still be happy at the prospect of playing none of the above.

GToon:

I’d like Real Madrid, PSV and PSG. And I reckon we’d come second in the group!

Billy Miller:

The pragmatist in me would like to see us get as far as possible and pick the easiest teams from each pot. The romantic wants the big European nights. I’m going to go for something in the middle.

Pot 1 – Feyenoord. Good team but surely up there with Benfica as the most desirable draw from the top seedings.

Pot 2 – Dortmund. They’ve always been my German team as I used to go to Germany every summer as a kid and loved their kits. Never seen them live and I speak a decent level of German so I wouldn’t mind going over there and getting in the home end in the likely event I won’t get away tickets.

Pot 3 – AC Milan. We’ve been singing about going to Italy and I’d be excited for a mackem spotting tour so surely one of the Milan teams are an essential.

Nat Seaton:

Today is the day it starts to feel real. Searching around as to how to watch the draw show feeling like a little kid!

What a feeling to know you have at least SIX matches with three great nights to witness at home.

I’m torn with wanting ‘big’ teams to come to St. James’ and wanting an ‘easier’ draw to possibly help us qualify for the knockout stage or at least making it to the Europa League where I think we could have a great chance of a good run, then I remember that night against Barcelona and think let’s have the chance of creating some new iconic moments in our history and bring on those ‘big’ teams.

As for going to any away games, well work might put paid to that, but who knows it might just fall right to be able to go to Madrid, Barcelona, Paris, Milan, Munich, the list could go on… just writing this is making me excited!

Whatever happens in these next 15 weeks I’m going to savour every moment of it.

Simon Ritter:

If I could cheat while dipping into the European Champions League bran-tub, this would be the choice of opponents in the group stage. Each destination is within reach without boarding an aircraft, each has a distinctly different vibe and each is a former European City of Culture.

From Pot One, let’s go Dutch and take on Feyenoord. Possibly the weakest of the top seeds, giving us chances away from St James’ Park, where we can give any so-called giant a run for their money. Rotterdam is the less glamorous brother of the tourist-clogged (geddit?) Amsterdam and the football followers from those two cities enjoy a formidable rivalry. Don’t believe all those myths that suggest Netherlands folk are sophisticated, laid-back, doped-up, peace-loving former beatnicks. And if we are drawn against Feyenoord, avoid praising Cruyff, Neeskens, Krol and those other exponents of Total Football while in Rotterdam; they all played for Ajax. Plus point: nearly every Dutch citizen speaks Geordie.

From Pot Two, Porto are appealing. It’s a brilliant city, straddling the Douro, where visitors can have a great time on a budget. Portuguese clubs are pre-eminent at promoting what was called gamesmanship and is now known as the dark arts. Mourinho perfected the diving, fake injuries, disruptive play and downright cheating a generation ago, taking Porto all the way to the Champions League title in 2004. The sight of Old Purple Nose imploding while Mourinho celebrated on the touchline at Old Trafford was hilarious. Not so funny, though, if we’re the victims of this approach. Trust in Eddie and Co to overcome that challenge. Plus point: Porto is a day-trip from Guimaraes, the birthplace of modern Portugal.

From Pot Three, wonderful, wonderful Copenhagen. Again, one of the weakest teams in this pool, a far more attractive city than Milan or Rome. The locals are friendly, love their beer and love their football. They also have a far more relaxed attitude to royalty than the British, with plenty of impressive palaces within walking distance of the centre. For thrill-seekers or those who like flowers, check out the Tivoli Gardens. It’s one of the world’s oldest amusement parks, opened in 1843. Any proper football fan needs to believe in fairytales, so where better to start our European adventure than the home of Hans Christian Andersen? Plus point: Danish blue (the cheese, obviously).