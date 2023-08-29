Newcastle United fans looking forward to two cup draws in 24 hours
It is four days until Newcastle United fans will see their side back in action on the pitch.
A visit to Brighton on Saturday and a not so kind 5.30pm kick-off for those Newcastle United fans travelling from Tyneside.
However, Newcastle United fans having some serious action off the pitch to look forward to, ahead of this next game.
Within a 24 hour period, Newcastle supporters will discover four opponents in the two upcoming cup competitions.
On Thursday (31 August) it will be the Champions League draw and NUFC finding out their three group opponents.
However, on Wednesday (30 August) night it is first the turn of the League (Carabao) Cup.
The third round to be drawn following the televised Doncaster Rovers against Everton Second Round match.
These are the League Cup Second Round ties:
Tranmere v Leicester
Salford City v Leeds
Harrogate Town v Blackburn
Stoke v Rotherham
Wrexham v Bradford City
Doncaster v Everton
Bolton v Middlesbrough
Port Vale v Crewe Alexandra
Nottingham Forest v Burnley
Sheffield Wednesday v Mansfield
Wolves v Blackpool
Sheffield United v Lincoln
Bristol City v Norwich
Plymouth Argyle v Crystal Palace
Reading v Ipswich
Portsmouth v Peterborough
Luton Town v Gillingham
Swansea v Bournemouth
Fulham v Spurs
Exeter v Stevenage
Wycombe Wanderers v Sutton
Birmingham v Cardiff
Newport v Brentford
Chelsea v AFC Wimbledon
Newcastle United matches in September 2023:
Saturday 2 September 2023 – Brighton v Newcastle (5.30pm) Sky Sports
Sunday 17 September 2023 – Newcastle v Brentford (4.30pm) Sky Sports (*Could still be moved after Champions League draw on 31 August 2023)
Tuesday 18 or Wednesday 19 September – Newcastle play first Champions League group match – TNT Sports
Sunday 24 September 2023 – Sheff Utd v Newcastle (4.30pm) Sky Sports
Tuesday 26 or Wednesday 27 September – Newcastle play League Cup third round game
Saturday 30 September 2023 – Newcastle v Burnley (3pm)
Whilst the Champions League match could be on the Tuesday or Wednesday, you would imagine the League Cup game will be the Wednesday, rather than only two days after Sheff Utd.
