News

Newcastle United fans looking forward to two cup draws in 24 hours

It is four days until Newcastle United fans will see their side back in action on the pitch.

A visit to Brighton on Saturday and a not so kind 5.30pm kick-off for those Newcastle United fans travelling from Tyneside.

However, Newcastle United fans having some serious action off the pitch to look forward to, ahead of this next game.

Within a 24 hour period, Newcastle supporters will discover four opponents in the two upcoming cup competitions.

On Thursday (31 August) it will be the Champions League draw and NUFC finding out their three group opponents.

However, on Wednesday (30 August) night it is first the turn of the League (Carabao) Cup.

The third round to be drawn following the televised Doncaster Rovers against Everton Second Round match.

These are the League Cup Second Round ties:

Tranmere v Leicester

Salford City v Leeds

Harrogate Town v Blackburn

Stoke v Rotherham

Wrexham v Bradford City

Doncaster v Everton

Bolton v Middlesbrough

Port Vale v Crewe Alexandra

Nottingham Forest v Burnley

Sheffield Wednesday v Mansfield

Wolves v Blackpool

Sheffield United v Lincoln

Bristol City v Norwich

Plymouth Argyle v Crystal Palace

Reading v Ipswich

Portsmouth v Peterborough

Luton Town v Gillingham

Swansea v Bournemouth

Fulham v Spurs

Exeter v Stevenage

Wycombe Wanderers v Sutton

Birmingham v Cardiff

Newport v Brentford

Chelsea v AFC Wimbledon

Newcastle United matches in September 2023:

Saturday 2 September 2023 – Brighton v Newcastle (5.30pm) Sky Sports

Sunday 17 September 2023 – Newcastle v Brentford (4.30pm) Sky Sports (*Could still be moved after Champions League draw on 31 August 2023)

Tuesday 18 or Wednesday 19 September – Newcastle play first Champions League group match – TNT Sports

Sunday 24 September 2023 – Sheff Utd v Newcastle (4.30pm) Sky Sports

Tuesday 26 or Wednesday 27 September – Newcastle play League Cup third round game

Saturday 30 September 2023 – Newcastle v Burnley (3pm)

Whilst the Champions League match could be on the Tuesday or Wednesday, you would imagine the League Cup game will be the Wednesday, rather than only two days after Sheff Utd.