Opinion

Newcastle United fan guide to the Champions League group stage draw

I couldn’t have imagined two years ago writing an article entitled ‘Newcastle United fan guide to the Champions League group stage draw’… but hey, here we are!

There are so many fascinating ties and incredible cities to visit.

I have been lucky enough to see us play in the Champions League against the likes of Barcelona, Inter Milan, Juventus, Leverkusen etc… as well as the UEFA Cup runs of ’00s and that one season under Pardew.

Great times, although I am looking forward much more to these European trips… with the biggest difference being I am now of drinking age.

With us being put in Pot 4, it means we are in for a tough group whoever we get. It’s been a regular source of debate in the group chat as to who we fancy, and which trips we are going to make, so I thought I’d open up the Newcastle United fan debate below;

For Pot 1, of course we can’t play Manchester City which leaves some great ties open against the league winners (and UEFA Cup winners).

If I could choose one trip out of all the teams in the draw then Sevilla would be the one. Seville is a fantastic place to visit with great food, cheap beer and maybe the only place that will give you fantastic weather even in December. Sevilla have had a really difficult summer too, so out of all the teams below, along with Feyenoord, I’d say they are the most beatable in Pot 1 too.

What would normally have been an obvious first choice, Barcelona, is slightly different this year. as they won’t be playing at the Nou Camp. They’ll be playing their games at the close by Olympic Stadium, which for me takes much of the gloss away, not being able to see us play at the Nou Camp. On the pitch too, it would have been great to see the likes of Messi playing at SJP… I just don’t think Barca have that pulling power they did only a couple of years ago.

Another great city I’d love to visit would be Naples, if we got Napoli – and I think they are certainly beatable too. However, seeing the trouble that often goes with Napoli fans makes me slightly hesitant. I’d rather go somewhere to have a good time with pals and not have to worry about constantly looking over my shoulder.

The mega tie in Pot 1 would be Bayern Munich. A trip to Bavaria, especially in October, would be an enjoyable couple of days. They are packed with stars (including Harry Kane) and it could make way for one of those famous nights at SJP.

If this was last season, with the likes of Neymar, Mbappe, Messi possibly making the the trip to SJP, then PSG would be high on the list, but they’re not quite on the same level anymore. Nor is Paris the greatest place for a trip… can’t complain though?

Benfica I would like to avoid. Purely because our last game in Europe was against them, and you’d just like something new – although Lisbon is a great city for a trip. Likewise, Feyenoord may have been 20 years ago but somewhere new would be preferred. Two very winnable sides for Pot 1 though.

Now, onto Pot 2 which features two English teams, Man U and Arsenal. So that leaves us with six possible teams to choose from and some big names! There are arguably bigger names and harder teams in Pot 2 compared to Pot 1:

It’s not actually my first choice in Pot 2, but the thought of hosting Real Madrid at SJP is mouthwatering. It would be the hottest ticket in town… and the away trip wouldn’t be too bad either would it? And oh yeah, a last minute Joselu winner anyone?

Likewise, I would love a trip to the San Siro, so wouldn’t be unhappy at all if we were drawn against last season’s runner up Inter Milan. I’d also fancy our chances against them too…

My top pick though would be Borussia Dortmund. Purely to see us play in their incredible stadium and to have a trip to Germany, drinking beer with mates. I went to the Schalke Cup quite a few years ago now and that was a great trip. Times that by 100 for a Champions League against Dortmund…

The other possible trip to Madrid in this pot, is of course Atletico Madrid. I went to their stadium on a weekday early in 2022 and it was incredible inside with nobody in. Imagine that full, you’d have a great game and atmosphere.

As I have alluded to, you can’t go wrong with German beer, so I wouldn’t be opposed to RB Leipzig. A Germany city I have never been to and a winnable game.

If none of those teams do come out the hat for us, then that leaves us with Porto. This would be a cracker I reckon. A great game, a famous team and the city would be a fantastic place for a couple of days.

Onto Pot 3 which throws up a mixture of big names and teams outside the traditional ‘top five leagues’.

This may not seem like a very obvious one but Hamburg would be a top destination for a European game, which is where Shakhtar Donetsk will play their Champions League home games this season.

Another interesting one is Red Bull Salzburg, I know a few people who have said they’d love a trip to Salzburg. Having never been, it could be a good trip and certainly a winnable game.

I think AC Milan are the obvious choice here though. A chance to head to the San Siro one more time and welcome one of the European greats to SJP.

If we don’t get Milan though and you are still craving that trip to Italy, then Lazio are also in Pot 3. A trip to Rome could be a great tie and to play in the Stadio Olimpico (as we did against Roma many moons ago). However, Lazio / Roma are always hit and miss. If the ground is full then wow, could be a great game. If it’s half empty and you’re about four miles from the pitch… then not so much.

I’m still recovering from our last fixture against a team from Belgrade, so not too sure that Red Star Belgrade would be a good one. Whilst Belgrade would be a good city for a couple of drinks and it would probably be a great atmosphere, I’m just not sure about this one… don’t think I’ll ever get over that Partizan penalty shootout.

Ok, last few following last night’s qualifiers. PSV I would love! A trip to one of Sir Bobby’s old teams and Eindhoven a great city for a few drinks. You could say the same about the final two as well in Braga and Copenhagen. Winnable games, great cities. Exciting times.

That of course leaves a Pot 4 of Newcastle United, Union Berlin, Lens, Celtic, Real Sociedad, Young Boys, Antwerp, Galatasaray.

What would the perfect draw for me be?

Sevilla

Borussia Dortmund

AC Milan

Newcastle United

What’s yours?