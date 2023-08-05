News

Newcastle United explain who can (and can’t…) watch SJP friendlies live on TV – Fiorentina and Villarreal matches

Newcastle United friendlies on Saturday and Sunday.

Eddie Howe and his NUFC squad facing Fiorentina and Villarreal.

Newcastle United now explaining who can (and can’t…) watch these St James’ Park friendlies live on TV.

Newcastle United official announcement – 5 August 2023:

‘Neither game will be broadcast in the UK, with article 48 of the UEFA Statutes preventing Saturday’s match from being shown on the same weekend that the EFL season kicks off in England. Newcastle United Women’s game is affected by the same blackout rule.

Newcastle United v Fiorentina will be shown in Italy by DAZN Italia while the Villarreal match will be broadcast in Spain by Movistar+ and DAZN Spain. Both matches will also be shown in the MENA region by SSC and Shahid online.

In addition, OGC Nice have the rights for France, while matches will also be shown by TVM in Malta, beIN Sports in Australia and New Zealand, ESPN in the USA, S Sport in Turkey, VG in Norway, Aftonbladet in Sweden and Sport in Ukraine.

NUFC TV will bring supporters extended post-match highlights of the men’s team matches against Fiorentina and Villarreal, as well as Newcastle United Women’s showpiece match.’

