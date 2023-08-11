News

Newcastle United digital ticketing warning issued for Saturday – Aston Villa match

Last month, the club announced the Newcastle United digital ticketing plans.

That official announcement (see below) revealing the information and guidance.

Fair to say that the move to digital ticketing hasn’t brought universal approval from fans, mirroring the reaction at other clubs who have already made the shift.

Now on Friday, 24 hours before the first St James’ Park Premier League match where Newcastle United digital ticketing will be used, the club issuing a warning…

Newcastle United digital ticketing announcement for Aston Villa – 11 August 2023:

“Supporters are advised to arrive early to St. James’ Park for tomorrow’s season opener.

“Gates will open from 3.30pm and for the first hour, concourse kiosks will offer 50% off selected food and drink.”

Despite the over the top prices putting many people off, the lower crowds that turned up for the pre-season SJP friendlies experienced some significant Newcastle United digital ticketing delays at many turnstiles. This despite the fans spread out over a longer period of time, when it came to arriving at the stadium.

The nature of the crowds that turn up for friendlies at home, means that only a low proportion of them are season ticket holders / match going regulars.

So fair to say, the vast majority turning up for Villa, will be using Newcastle United digital ticketing for the first time.

Good luck everybody!

Newcastle United official announcement – 27 July 2023:

‘Newcastle United can confirm digital ticketing information for the 2023/24 season.

Season ticket holders should receive an email today with details on how to download your new season ticket to your device.

For the 2023/24 season we are introducing digital tickets which will be available to download to your smart phone.

It’s secure – it’s easy to use – your ticket will always be up to date.

Your mobile pass is an electronic version of your physical ticket which enables you to scan into St. James’ Park using your phone and NFC technology. This is the same technology used for Apple Pay and Google Pay, so you may already be used to using it regularly – for those of you who aren’t, we are here to help and guide you through the process.’

Go HERE for further details and official guidance from Newcastle United on their digital ticketing initiative.

