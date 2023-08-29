Opinion

Newcastle United bottle it against the better teams – Does this truth back that up?

Newcastle United are bottle merchants.

That is the message which journalists, pundits, ‘experts’ are putting out about Eddie Howe and his team.

The claim being that when it comes to the most important games against the best teams, Newcastle United can’t see out the wins.

The defeat to Liverpool quickly following on from the loss at Liverpool, provoking near hysteria amongst some.

Claiming that this is self-apparent, Newcastle United can’t (allegedly) hack it in the big matches.

What is the truth though?

Do the results prove these claims?

Here below are the most recent 22 Premier League games that Newcastle United have played against the clubs that finished top nine in the Premier League last season, plus Chelsea (the big six darlings who failed to even finish top half in the 2022/23 season):

Newcastle 2 Arsenal 0

Brighton 0 Newcastle 0

Newcastle 3 Man City 3

Liverpool 2 Newcastle 1

Newcastle 5 Brentford 1

Man U 0 Newcastle 0

Tottenham 1 Newcastle 2

Newcastle 4 Aston Villa 0

Newcastle 1 Chelsea 0

Arsenal 0 Newcastle 0

Newcastle 0 Liverpool 2

Man City 2 Newcastle 0

Newcastle 2 Man U 0

Brentford 1 Newcastle 2

Aston Villa 3 Newcastle 0

Newcastle 6 Tottenham 1

Newcastle 0 Arsenal 2

Newcastle 4 Brighton 1

Chelsea 1 Newcastle 1

Newcastle 5 Aston Villa 1

Man City 1 Newcastle 0

Newcastle 1 Liverpool 2

Taking all those results together, it gives us this final analysis covering the 22 most recent big NUFC matches above:

Played 22 Won 10 Drawn 5 Lost 7 Goals Scored 39 Goals Conceded 24

Not exactly a tale of failure against the better teams is it!

When it comes to the rise of Newcastle United, it hasn’t been built on just grinding out results against the poor teams, quite the opposite.

Last season, Newcastle United got five Premier League wins against Man Utd, Tottenham, Brighton and Chelsea, not losing any of the eight PL games against this quartet. When it came to the top two in 2022/23, Eddie Howe’s side got excellent draws against Man City at SJP and became the first team to take points off Arsenal last season at the Emirates.

When it comes to these most recent 22 PL matches against the better / best teams, Newcastle gave lost twice to Man City, three times to Liverpool who have carried incredible luck in those matches, then otherwise just losses to last season’s runners-up Arsenal and Aston Villa who were in their best form for years last April.

Just because you lose two very tough fixtures in a row isn’t any proof of a crisis, unless of course you allow our enemies to persuade us that it is…