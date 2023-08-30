Opinion

Newcastle United away tickets fallout continues

I was watching the League Cup game between Salford vs Leeds last night (wondering who the mackems were playing, then remembered they got knocked out by Crewe in the last round, whilst some of wor lot were fretting owa defeats to Man City and Luckypool).

During the match a text message screenshot got sent to me that Chrissy Numbers had seen, with claims that 10 season ticket holders had lost their loyalty points due to the new rules on Newcastle United away tickets, following random checks at Man City and it being found the tickets had been passed on to third parties.

Now personally, this doesn’t affect me or any of our regular travellers to away games, as we have enough loyalty points to get tickets for every away game.

However, it did throw up the argument that if tickets aren’t being passed on, who now will be getting them?

Well, first of all lets crunch some hypothetical numbers.

Personally, I would say that the percentage of tickets getting passed on would be in the 30 to 40 per cent bracket ( just my own personal past experience and also may I add, all the hundreds of tickets I’ve seen past on, never once has a single one went a penny owa face value).

So if it is true that 10 people out of the 50 tickets checked at Man City were passed on. roughly that means overall about 20 per cent of the total away match tickets are being passed on.

Now roll onto Brighton away and away tickets are down on sale to anyone with 1 loyalty point and suddenly 900 tickets are selt in one day.

Two things on this.

Fans are snapping up tickets because it now means an extra loyalty point… or there is massive demand amongst the 1-10 loyalty points holders. Hopefully it’s the latter.

However, speaking as someone who has the time and money to go to every game home and away, these trips don’t just book themselves up. With our trip to Brighton booked in the last week of July.

My fear is that come 5.30pm on Saturday teatime, we see row upon empty row in the away end, God forbid.

My solution.

Go back to the old system, with the caveat that you are allowed to pass on a max of five away tickets through your ticketing account. Also, keep the ballot open for low points holders and award them a loyalty point for every time they enter the ballot. However, if they are successful in the ballot but refuse to take up the ticket for whatever reason and this happens says twice, then return their loyalty points tally back to its original total.

Let’s face reality here as well.

Currently, both home and away, tickets are hard to come by… it’s not ideal but it’s a hundred times better now than when we were owned by him who shall not be mentioned.