Opinion

Newcastle United away ticket ballot – This paradox means I can’t take my son to any away matches

Here we go then, another article on ticketing, this time the Newcastle United away ticket ballot for Manchester City, just move past if you’re fed up.

First though, a bit of back story.

I took my son Blake to his first Newcastle game when he was four years old. A thrilling 3-2 comeback win against Everton got his interest immediately, and he attended a few sporadic games before Covid spared him the vast majority of Bruceball. In the summer of 2021, I saw the way the wind was blowing and realised the Ashley era was coming to an end, so sprung for a season ticket for Blake next to me in the Gallowgate.

Due to holidays, evening kick-offs and parties, his first match as a season ticket holder was the post-takeover celebration against Spurs. Not bad going. Blake is now nine years old, and bang into the adventures of Eddie’s mags. Many of you will know what comes next.

Blake is now a bit keen to visit another ground to see Newcastle play and when the fixture list came out, I started scanning the matches for a suitable trip. Now, I have 150+ loyalty points and Blake obviously has none. My options prior to this season would be binary: either hope a game drops to 0 then apply for us both, or ask a mate if I could use his ticket to get Blake to his first game.

This second option will of course be frowned upon but I wonder why?

Most people who decry the loyalty system will claim tickets are being sold on for vast profits by unscrupulous racketeers and quote the fact that the next generation will never get a chance, so mates giving mates tickets for the next generation is surely on the positive side of this divide? If you deny that occasionally passing tickets between mates is a thing, I would question if you have any mates to be honest.

Anyway, that is now not an option, as I would be asking someone to compromise themselves given the new restrictions on away tickets. No problem, thinks I, for there is a Newcastle United away ticket ballot every game. I can just enter myself and Blake in the ballot each time and fate will decide where his first away journey would take us.

So, today (Tuesday 15 August) the Newcastle United away ticket ballot began for Man City, with the initial supply of tickets having sold out at 10 points (which suggests the system of mooted ID checks is working, albeit in its early stages). However, the rules dictate that the ballot can only be entered by those with ten points or less, as those with more have apparently had their chance. So with my high points balance, I am ineligible for the ballot.

In summary, the only legitimate means I have for Blake to get a ticket with me in an away end, is if a game drops to 0 points, which I severely doubt will happen this season. And before anyone suggests just entering him in the ballot as we can easily stand together, I don’t believe you can enter a junior on their own to any ticketing ballot. Even if so, my two mates who bought on higher points received their tickets on Saturday, so if I got Blake a separate ticket he may well have received one that meant going through a different turnstile, and I’m not prepared to lose sight of him in an away end for any length of time.

In addition, Man City is one of a number of away grounds that houses away fans in both a top and bottom tier, with no access between the two. So it could be that Blake got a ticket where he couldn’t actually get near me.

So, without 0 point games, I am in a position where NUFC have created a paradox where I can’t take my son to an away game. I have written this to pass on to both the supporters trust and the club in the hope that this will be addressed.

Broadly I agree with the amendments to the away ticket system but kids have been overlooked. I would argue that most adults on 0 points who wants to go away is being unfairly pandered to. There are members who can claim that their absence during the Ashley era helped force change, or they were too young/ financially inconvenienced to get in for a season ticket before now. These are both valid. The vast majority of season ticket holders with 0 points have sat through the Ashley era, but never deemed the team worthy of their support on the road.

The exception is of course, the next generation, and some will just be growing old enough to take advantage of the Newcastle United away ticket ballot situation.

People may say I’m just thinking about personal circumstances here, but I bet I’m not the only one with loyalty points who wants to take a child, and certainly not the only one who will in future.

I don’t expect this to be handed to me, but there should be an option to pursue it, whether this is a request that can be made when I buy my ticket, or if it’s simply to allow the ballot as a free for all regardless of points.

