Opinion

Saturday kicked off with Arsenal beating Notts Forest in the early kick-off – technical difficulties delaying the start by half an hour with tens of thousand of fans still outside when the scheduled 12.30pm kick-off time came around, well would you believe it?

So here we are this season, no chance of Newcastle United away tickets for us thanks to the clampdown and only the chance of a home ticket through a ballot, having to fork out money just to have that privilege / chance! A Thatcherite dream scenario.

I have no criticism of the present Newcastle United owners and will confess to playing the system to get away tickets for me and my son in the past – but the desire to be at games is immeasurable.

Newcastle United away games are incredible.

The buzz of arriving in an alien town in their (usually architecturally substandard train station unless it’s a big city, though Birmingham fails miserably) and then searching for a decent boozer that allows a twelve year old in, even though he is six feet tall, is a challenge.

So, will we get to experience this again? Probably not, as the trajectory of the club is definitely upward.

Plotting the season ahead and ruling out the nonsensical ballot, I have been scouring teams’ websites to see how much hospitality for each club is.

Turns out we are category A at most clubs and the price jumps by more than a hundred quid compared to when many other Premier League clubs are the visitors. Here we go, capitalism again dominating proceedings, but that is the world we live in. If they can stick a hundred quid on then why not?

Not living in Newcastle and not being a season ticket holder puts me at a disadvantage but hey ho. Can I get to a game? Pot luck it seems now with the odds stacked against me.

A few years ago, I managed to get tickets from my season ticket holding mates, the young lads didn’t fancy the long trek to Southampton but still wanted to accumulate loyalty points. No longer. Me and my son had a great day out in Southampton with Maxi scoring a great goal to send us tumbling over people and picking each other up and hugging each other.

Being able to reminisce over Saint-Maximin, wow, how times move on.

Watching Newcastle dismember Aston Villa after the media had built Unai Emery’s team up, was special, but will we ever get the chance to see it in real life?

There is a strange pleasure that comes with Newcastle United and the media now.

The fact we are owned by the Saudi PIF allows the liberal left a free hand to insult us and stoke the narrative that we are buying success, when it is clearly obvious that it was Man City that did this way back. Cheap lazy journalism yet again. FFP kicks in and Newcastle need to be squeaky clean. Watch out everyone, inflation and the cost of living crisis as well as increased ticket prices coming your way!

Thank God for The Mag and rational free speech and let’s have a big shout out to the ticket touts that enabled a seven year old to witness a ground out nil nil draw at a cold and damp Palace while the police smiled for the photo.

Shame this scene will never be repeated.

