Opinion

Newcastle United and The Housemartins – A trip down memory lane…

I really enjoy it when Bazoox takes us down memory lane, with tales of former Newcastle United players and/or when he brings up eighties hits, some of which I won’t have heard in ages, but that evoke many a happy memory.

September 1987.

Blackpool away in the second round, first leg of the League Cup. We lost 1-0 after an errant back pass let in former striker Tony Cunningham who I’d encountered on the pitch at the City Ground as recently as May of that year, in what turned out be be his last match in a black and white shirt.

Why September 1987 and why Blackpool away?

Well, just a couple of days before making the trip to Bloomfield Road via the Blackpool Pleasure Beach and a stop off in Kirkby Stephen for some light refreshments, the Housemartins released their second album, ‘The People Who Grinned Themselves to Death’.

The Housemartins were fronted by Paul Heaton, whose political allegiances put him firmly on the left side of midfield. The views he expressed on Margaret Thatcher are well worth listening to and he is an unashamed follower of Sheffield United, who join us in the Premier League this season.

I was fortunate to meet Paul one time, back stage after a Beautiful South concert at the Arena, when a friend of a friend who was a roadie got me a back stage pass and I found him to be a top bloke.

That album produced three singles – ‘Five Get Over Excited’, ‘Me and the Farmer’ and ‘Build’. The title song is about the royal family, which found the Housemartins gaining controversy in the tabloid papers similar to that of other bands such as the Pistols, the Smiths and the Stone Roses. The album was also ranked number nine among “Albums of the Year” for 1987 in the annual NME critics poll (note for Mr Mallabar, NME in this case stands for New Musical Express, not the organisation you’re affiliated to).

Anyway, it was one of those rare occasions where I put an album on the turntable and liked every song, first time. With tracks like ‘We’re not going back’, ‘The World’s on Fire’ and ‘Build’ it seems kind of appropriate considering where NUFC are currently at.

As for Tony Cunningham, I never did get his shirt at the City Ground. A young lad called Paul Gascoigne scored our consolation goal in the May sunshine that day and in the return leg against the seasiders at St James Park, it was Gazza running the show, scoring our fourth in a 4-1 win on the night, as we progressed 4-2 on aggregate.

Happy days (if not hour) and thanks for the inspiration to tell this tale, Baz.

