Newcastle United and Sunderland will always be the best of enemies

It never ceases to amaze me, the number of people who go out on a limb to have a pop at Newcastle United fans, who take the mick out of Sunderland and their supporters.

Having served my apprenticeship in South Shields many years ago, I have always got a buzz from the intense rivalry that exists between the Tyne and Wear clubs.

Back then, Sunderland were scrapping against relegation from the old First Division season after season, having been promoted in 1980.

Newcastle United had just endured the darkest period in our history (before FCB) having been relegated to the Second Division in 1978.

Everything changed in 1982 when England captain Kevin Keegan unexpectedly, but sensationally, signed for the Magpies.

By the mid 80s normal service had been resumed and the Tyne and Wear clubs had swapped places, Newcastle having been promoted in 1984 and the mackems being relegated again in 1985.

Sunderland then decided to bring in Lawrie McMenemy as the highest paid manager in the country at the time. My sandy mate Kev was even hailing McMenemy as the mackem messiah.

By 1987, McMenemy had guided Sunderland to the brink of the promised land before he quit in the March. The mackems finally took the plunge into the Third Division a couple of months later after a memorable play-off game against Gillingham at Roker Park.

Hundreds of Geordies deemed it worthwhile to go and see them off and the attendees were branded the ‘Gloaters’ by an unassuming Northumbria Police constable.

There has always been geographical, industrial and political unrest between Newcastle and Sunderland. The football is where we all can let off a little bit of steam.

So going back to my first paragraph, I always wonder why some so-called Toon fans take exception to fellow fans who enjoy seeing the mackems squirming in mediocrity.

In my opinion, these are the same people who have childishly whinged on about Newcastle United’s takeover for what is now approaching two years.

I understand that the takeover was a watershed moment for both clubs and a realisation by mackems that their worst case scenario was eventually going to be played out.

They cannot stand the thought of a prosperous and potentially successful Newcastle United, just as I and countless many others wouldn’t wish anything good to happen to their club.

There is no doubt in my mind that the lack of success by both clubs over the last 60+ years has made the rivalry even more toxic.

Sunderland fans especially, always looked to the derby games as a chance of redemption for their poor league placings, hence the ‘six in a row’ that they hang onto, even though they have revisited the third tier.

So should Newcastle United fans stop taking the mick out the mackems and their team, as the odd one or two on The Mag comments section indicate?

I have a sense that a majority of The Mag readership would say definitely not.

If anyone thinks that we should stop taking the mick and just concentrate on Newcastle United well that’s their opinion, but I think they will find that on a regional basis they are in the minority.

Local rivalry is there for a reason and is shaped by experiences at work, in leisure and of course by the banter on the terraces down the years.

Also remember that the mackems derived their name and regional identity from a Geordie insult.

As Sunderland kick off their seventh successive season in the EFL this coming weekend, Newcastle United will be warming up at St James’ Park in a couple of friendlies in final preparation for what looks like being another good season in the EPL.

Whatever happens, I will still take interest and great pleasure in any misfortune that happens to befall Sunderland AFC.

That is because it’s in my North Shields DNA.

