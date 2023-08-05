Transfer Market

Newcastle United agreement to buy Tino Livramento and medical booked – Russell Martin confirms

Russell Martin has confirmed that Tino Livramento formally completing his move from Southampton to Newcastle is imminent.

The Saints boss was quizzed by Sky Sports on Friday night when the 20 year old defender was not named in the Southampton squad for their Championship opener against Sheffield Wednesday last night.

Martin saying that Tino Livramento was ‘never going to be in the squad’ to play the Owls.

The Saints manager confirming that the two clubs agreed the deal on Thursday and the player had his medical booked in.

So unless something very unexpected happens, the expectation surely must be that Tino Livramento will be confirmed at some point this weekend and presented to the St James’ Park crowd either this Saturday afternoon, or Sunday.

In Livramento’s absence, Southampton absolutely dominated at Hillsborough but almost threw a couple of points away.

Former Newcastle striker Adam Armstrong gave the visitors an 8th minute lead but despite having 80% possession and 23 shots to Sheff Wed’s eight, it looked as though a Lee Gregory 54th minute goal would give the home side a very fortunate point. That ended up as Wednesday’s only effort on target all night and Southampton eventually got all three points late on, with an Adams goal in the 87th minute.

Southampton look very capable of coming back up, especially with what was last night a very recognisable from last season.

Of course much could depend on whether Tino Livramento is one of a number who now leave in the final four weeks of the transfer window and if that happens, who Southampton would then bring in.

Speaking to Sky Sports before their win against Sheffield Wednesday:

“Tino Livramento was never going to be in the squad.

“So, he trained yesterday morning with the group that aren’t involved and aren’t here tonight, a few of the injuries, because of what’s been going on and how close the (Newcastle United) deal was.

“So it hasn’t changed plans too much because from yesterday (Thursday) morning really we kind of envisaged it would be close.

“He trained really well yesterday and then yesterday (Thursday) afternoon obviously the clubs agreed a deal.

“Obviously Tino will have a medical there (in Newcastle) and all that stuff and I wish him nothing but the best.

“I have only worked with him for five weeks, I wish we had a bit longer.

“But he’s a brilliant young man and an outstanding, really, really top talent so everyone here wishes him all the best and hopefully it all goes smoothly.”

