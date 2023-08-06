Opinion

Newcastle team v Aston Villa based on 11 players who have played most minutes in pre-season

Thoughts now turning to the Newcastle team v Aston Villa.

Sunday seeing Newcastle United lift the Sela Cup after beating Villarreal 4-0.

The seven pre-season friendlies seeing United going unbeaten, an impressive five wins and two draws.

Interesting to see how many minutes on the pitch for each of the Newcastle United players in the pre-season friendlies.

So have the right players got the right number of minutes this summer?

Newcastle have played Gateshead, Rangers, Aston Villa, Chelsea, Brighton, Fiorentina and Villarreal, with a maximum of 630 minutes available for each player.

These are the highest to lowest in terms of minutes for Newcastle United players so far in pre-season (Just in case the breakdown for each player needs explaining: G = Gateshead, R = Rangers, AV = Aston Villa, C = Chelsea, B = Brighton, F = Fiorentina, V = Villarreal):

359 Targett (64G, 45R, 70AV, 90C, 90F)

353 Burn (83G, 45R, 45AV, 90C, 90V)

342 Anderson (72G, 45R, 45AV, 90C, 90F)

329 Trippier (64G, 45R, 45AC, 85C, 90F)

317 L Miley (26G, 45R, 45AV, 90C, 31B, 80F)

279 Ritchie (64G, 45 AV, 80B, 90V)

273 Almiron (62R, 45AV, 78C, 88F)

270 Botman (45R, 45AV, 90C, 90F)

270 Gordon (45R, 45AV, 90 C, 90F)

270 Tonali (45R, 45AV, 90C, 90F)

270 Bruno (45R, 45AV, 90B, 90V)

268 Isak (45R, 45AV, 90C, 88 F)

253 Wilson (45R, 45Av, 75B, 88V)

251 A Murphy (45G, 45R, 56C, 15B, 90F)

238 Dummett (28R, 45AV, 75B, 90V)

225 Pope (45C, 90B, 90V)

225 Dubravka (90 AV, 45C, 90F)

225 J Murphy (45AV, 90B, 90V)

220 Joelinton (45AV, 85C, 90V)

214 Lascelles (45AV, 81B, 88V)

200 Longstaff (65G, 45R, 90V)

192 Barnes (20AV, 89B, 83V)

167 Lewis (77G, 90R)

162 Manquillo (72G, 45R, 45AV)

141 Schar (62R, 45AV, 34C)

90 Ashby (26G, 5C, 59B)

90 Darlow (45G, 45R)

90 Karius (45G, 45R)

69 Parkinson (25G, 12C, 15B, 10F, 7V)

64 ASM (64G)

54 White (26G, 28R)

56 Savage (45G, 9C, 2V)

35 Turner-Cooke (18G, 5C, 10B, 2F)

26 De Bolle (26G)

20 Ndiweni (18G, 2F)

13 Wiggett (13G

8 J Miley (7G, 1B)

2 Diallo

0 Willock

0 Gillespie

0 Hayden

0 Fraser

0 Hendrick

0 Krafth

0 Kuol

A massive 45 Newcastle United players listed above and 38 of them in total have played in the seven first team friendlies.

So based purely on the most pre-season minutes, that would make the Newcastle team v Aston Villa:

Trippier, Botman, Burn, Targett, Anderson, L Miley, Ritchie, Almiron, Gordon, Tonali, Bruno

Although I suppose we would need a goalkeeper, with Pope and Dubravka having played 225 minutes each, the highest of the keepers.

Whilst also ideally a striker as well, with Isak (268 mins) edging out Wilson (253).

