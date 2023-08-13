Opinion

Newcastle 5 Aston Villa 1 – Match ratings and comments on all the NUFC players

We asked Michael Bennett to give us his match ratings and player comments after Newcastle 5 Aston Villa 1.

A game where Newcastle United dominated overall, with Villa only having brief spells where they caused the home side any significant worries.

A scoreline that arguably flattered the visitors, this NUFC team were excellent, however, what about each of the individuals who made up that team…

MATCH RATINGS:

Pope – 8

His usual excellent self.

What a signing by Eddie Howe, buying the England international for £10m, incredible.

Commanded his box, swept behind his defence, alert to any dangers, had no chance with the goal and made a couple of smart saves.

Kieran Trippier – 8

Live everybody else, played his part in a very good team performance, where nobody played badly.

Could have got closer to the cross that ended up providing the Villa goal but it was a hit and hope cross that carried so much luck as it deflected off Trippier, before aimlessly flicked on by a Villa player, then so lucky to land perfectly for Diaby.

Otherwise he did a decent job at the back and going forward, as well as leading on the pitch.

Fabian Schar – 8

Great to see him declared fit and Eddie Howe able to name his first choice partnership at the back.

Good in defence and used the ball well.

He was also partly to blame as Schar and Burn appeared to have a mix up on who was picking up who, allowing Diaby to be unmarked and score with his well taken finish.

Sven Botman – 8.5

The pick of the back four, looked back to his best after maybe looking a little fatigued towards the end of last season, more mentally than physically I would say that fatigue back in May.

Early on last season Sven was looking a real threat at set-pieces but that seemed to diminish and all but disappear as the campaign went on.

Yesterday I thought he caused Villa a lot of problems and his assist for Isak was superb.

Dan Burn – 8

See Fabian Schar.

As I said, when the cross eventually reached Diaby, it appeared to be a case of the two defenders having a mix up, which left the Villa player unmarked.

Otherwise though, I reckon he did really well at the back and was a little better going forward, which clearly isn’t his strength. One of many great characters in this NUFC squad.

Bruno Guimaraes – 8.5

What a player.

Sometimes I think he maybe lacks a little pace, if say asked to do a straight sprint over 50/60 yards.

However, that is so minimal when compared to what he is very good at. He is so clever both with his feet and in his head. He reminds me a little of Gazza when he does that thing of suddenly accelerating over five yards, using that burst of pace and his strength, to leave his opponent behind and allows him to get into dangerous positions to work his magic.

Joelinton – 8.5

Played a key role in that opening goal, when playing in Gordon to assist Tonali.

Joelinton just never stops and you know the opposition hate playing against him.

Then in the second half as Villa visibly tired / faded, like the Duracell bunny, Joelinton still going right to the end.

Sandro Tonali – 9.5

If Carlsberg did debuts…

I thought he would be good – but this good???

He was just excellent wasn’t he. All round the pitch, his energy, his ability on the ball, his unselfish teamwork and of course that superb run and finish that set us on our way. If Tonali had finished that second chance that swiftly followed, rather than allowing Martinez the chance to make a save he knew little about, then it would have been a perfect 10 on debut.

Miguel Almiron – 8

Speaking of Duracell bunnies…

Now that Miggy has been allowed the freedom to roam, that has opened up far more of his game, allowing him to show just what a class Rafa signing he was.

As well as now gaining that confidence to go direct for goal and be far more of a threat cutting in from the right, Almiron is now also popping up all over the frontline, causing so many problems for Villa. He would have got the goal he deserved if getting a little luck and/or if some through balls had been just that little bit better strength, one from Isak was just fractionally not strong enough and allowed the defender to just reach the through ball.

Anthony Gordon – 9

At the match I got a little worried, as so many of his critics around me were now choking on serious helpings of humble pie.

So many people so happy to write off a 21 year who was being made a scapegoat by the laughing stock that is Everton and their fans.

Gordon was superb and tortured Matty Cash time after time, whilst I lost count of how many Villa players fouled him overall. That left foot cross was an absolute thing of beauty, make sure you watch the TV replay countless times, luckily it got the finish it deserved by Tonali.

Alexander Isak – 9

If our Swedish superstar had taken that third chance and made it three goals from three opportunities, he would be walking home with the match ball and a 10 from me.

However, Alexander will just have to wait for another day for those, which I think will be along very soon.

A class act and two great finishes, his all round play and movement a joy as well. It was sad to see such a freak injury happen to Mings, however, it is very much worth pointing out that it was the Villa defender who clearly decided he was going to show his opponent who was physically the main man. Mings deviated off his running direction and deliberately shoulder charged the striker, however, it was Mings who simply bounced back off Isak and I think such was his surprise, that it caused him to then step / land so awkwardly with his foot/leg, it led to the freak injury.

SUBS

Callum Wilson 8

Finished off a superb team move.

It could / would have been nine and not eight, if our number nine had finished an arguably easier chance, instead of allowing Martinez the opportunity to luckily save with his knee.

A striker who is really benefiting from this mix and match approach where he doesn’t need to start all of the games.

Harvey Barnes – 8.5

Already averaging a direct goal contribution every 11 minutes.

Arrived on the pitch for roughly the final quarter of the match and did what he has been doing at Leicester for the past four years.

An assist for Wilson and a quality composed finish from himself, one you knew Martinez was never going to save when Barnes was played in behind the Villa defence and was away.

Elliot Anderson – N/A

Not on long enough to judge.

Sean Longstaff – N/A

Not on long enough to judge.

Jacob Murphy – N/A

Not on long enough to judge.

Stats from BBC Sport:

Newcastle 5 Aston Villa 1 – Saturday 12 August 5.30pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Tonali 6, Isak 16, 58, Wilson 77, Barnes 90+1

Aston Villa:

Diaby 11

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Villa 47% (44%) Newcastle 53% (56%)

Total shots were Villa 16 (7) Newcastle 17 (5)

Shots on target were Villa 6 (2) Newcastle 13 (4)

Corners were Villa 5 (1) Newcastle 6 (1)

Referee: Andy Madley

Crowd: 52,207 (Villa 3,200)

Pope, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn, Bruno (Longstaff 85), Joelinton, Tonali (Anderson 90+2), Gordon (Barnes 68), Almiron (Murphy 86), Isak (Wilson 68)

Subs:

Dubravka, Lascelles, Targett, Livramento

(Unai Emery reacts to getting schooled by Eddie Howe – Aston Villa hammered by Newcastle United – Read HERE)

(Newcastle 5 Aston Villa 1 – Howe’s men batter Emery’s boys in brilliant home victory – Read HERE)

(Newcastle 5 Aston Villa 1 – Instant NUFC fan / writer reaction – Read HERE)

(Just look at that Premier League table on Saturday night – Newcastle United at the very top and who knows… Read HERE)

