Newcastle 5 Aston Villa 1 – Instant NUFC fan / writer reaction

Newcastle 5 Aston Villa 1 – Saturday 12 August 5.30pm

Eddie Howe’s team started very quickly and ended the game strongly, they didn’t do too badly in between either.

A couple of moments when switching off at the back and one of them brought the consolation goal, but overall, what a start to the season!!!

Nat Seaton:

“It was everything I’d dreamed of… and more!

“The best starting line up at SJP in many years and then just look at that bench.

“Great atmosphere and so lovely to be able to sing ‘who’s laughing now’ as we’ll never forget!

“Some great performances but special mention when players score on their debut, well done Tonali and Barnes.

“Bring on Man City…”

David Punton:

“A blistering start to the new season.

“Aston Villa have been blown away by a rampant United who looked thirsty for goals in the day’s teatime kick off.

“A real statement for game number one. It sends the message.

“Tonali really justified the price tag, Isak is a world class finisher and Wilson is pretty deadly too.

“Then you have Harvey Barnes to come on with fresh legs.

“The Mings injury didn’t help Villa but we’d have still won this match.”

GToon:

“Well that was rather enjoyable wasn’t it.

“Hahaha.

“All the hype about Villa this and that and they were lucky it wasn’t 6 or 7.

“Totally roasted.

“Eddie has the makings of some team.

“The new boys made our side better and looked class.

“We now have a squad that teams are going to struggle to cope with for 90 plus minutes.

“I bet they’d rather just play the old fashioned couple of minutes extra time.

“Hard to single anyone out but what a player Isak is. What a finish for number 3.

“And for all their fans, they have a lovely long journey to reflect on how their team is “better all over the pitch” than ours.”

Billy Miller:

“Top of the league, 5 goals, debut goals for Tonali and Barnes.

“What a start to the season.

“Bring on the Champions.”

Greg McPeake:

“Football is back!

“Great game, loved every minute, even though only on TV unfortunately.

“Tonali great debut, the rolls Royce of football is back and Harvey Barney’s oozed quality.

“Top of the league. What a start.”

Chuks McPeake:

“Isak master class for me.

“Two of the best debuts I have seen.

“Horrific defending by Villa, we should have had a clean sheet in my opinion.

“Tonali world class.”

Tony Mallabar:

“I was late getting owa the toon, today.

“And it was absolutely bouncing.

“Ended up in the labour club pre match, where they only accept cash.

“Which is quite ironic as the referee had 4 chances to get Matty Cash in his book but refused to do so.

“Look, the scoreline didn’t flatter us today, and calls that Villa and us might be in competition look a tad optimistic… for Villa.

“I watched the all or nothing Newcastle United, part one on Friday.

“And the dream painted out is now looking for real.

“And one last thought.

“Yessssss.”

Matt Busby Said To Joe Harvey:

“Sandro Tonali MOTM. What a signing.

“5-1 against an outfit who lots of pundits put ahead of us this season.

“Unai Emery given a tactical masterclass by Eddie.

“It should have been eight.

“Top of the league. HTL”

Jamie Smith:

“What a start!

“I had to admit I had Villa pegged as a contender this year.

“I sincerely hope that’s the standard of contention because if so we’re in for a hell of a season.

“Some utterly magnificent performances from Gordon and debutant Tonali, with Barnes looking equally impressive from his second half introduction.

“Both our strikers off the mark and all this after the ref gave Villa every soft free kick and allowed Martinez to stay on after an out of the box assault on Almiron.

“This is a statement result and we need to keep the momentum going against the champions next week as they come back from a tricky journey for the European Super Cup.

“Some season ahead here like.”

Davey Hat-Trick:

“Villa are a decent side and looked it for periods of the first half.

“But Newcastle slowly overwhelmed them and put them emphatically to the sword.

“Tonali looked comfortable, Gordon looked great, Barnes was excellent, the bench looked strong, and every player made a contribution.

“The perfect start to the season.”

Bazoox:

“Great start and excellent finish from our Italian Stallion.

“I wasn’t happy with how easy Villa’s equaliser was delivered from the left and how it made its way through to the back post.

“Alex the Rolls Royce then restored our lead in typical nonchalent style, before an innocuous 50/50 with Mings ended in ‘Romper Stomper’ being carried off.

“By half-time I was wondering if we were in for another Andy Madley special, as fouls went unpunished and Newcastle United hadn’t been allowed to get into our usual fluent rhythm.

“We started the second half in decent shape and then came a piece of sublime individual skill from Alexander Isak.

“His perseverance paid off after good work from Flash, and after a mistake by Konsa, the Rolls Royce gently lifted the ball over the hapless Villa keeper and their covering defenders to nestle the ball into the net.

“We were now controlling the game and only playing in second gear.

“It was only a matter of time before a fourth goal came and it was our prolific Number 9 Callum Wilson who provided it coming on from the bench.

“Harvey Barnes looked dangerous as soon as he replaced the impressive Anthony Gordon on the left flank.

“I had a feeling he might notch and he obliged with a fine finish for our fifth goal.

“This could have been an absolute bigger slaughter and I hope the misguided Villa loving media pundits are feeling rather stupid tonight.”

Stats from BBC Sport:

Newcastle 5 Aston Villa 1 – Saturday 12 August 5.30pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Tonali 6, Isak 16, 58, Wilson 77, Barnes 90+1

Aston Villa:

Diaby 11

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Villa 47% (44%) Newcastle 53% (56%)

Total shots were Villa 16 (7) Newcastle 17 (5)

Shots on target were Villa 6 (2) Newcastle 13 (4)

Corners were Villa 5 (1) Newcastle 6 (1)

Referee: Andy Madley

Crowd: 52,207 (Villa 3,200)

Pope, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn, Bruno (Longstaff 85), Joelinton, Tonali (Anderson 90+2), Gordon (Barnes 68), Almiron (Murphy 86), Isak (Wilson 68)

Subs:

Dubravka, Lascelles, Targett, Livramento

