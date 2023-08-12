Opinion

Newcastle 5 Aston Villa 1 – Howe’s men batter Emery’s boys in brilliant home victory

All the talk from the ‘experts’ beforehand was how Aston Villa are going to overtake Newcastle United this season.

The journalists and pundits declaring that Unai Emery and his squad on the rise, Eddie Howe and his players set to drop away.

Fair to say that many of them will now be erasing plenty of messages in their social media and now thinking about how they can spin it, to become they always knew that Newcastle United could / would be a real threat this season…

The scoreline flattered Villa if anything and let nobody tell you that the unfortunate freak injury Mings suffered (when trying to shoulder charge Isak but bouncing off him and landing awkwardly…) was some kind of game changer.

Newcastle had been dominant up to that point, were leading 2-1 and looking like they could create chances and score whenever getting in the final third. NUFC could and should have been two or three up as well, because the defence gifted the Villa goal with all round bad defending when switching off, only Pope not to blame, whilst Tonali for sure should have made it 2-0 very quickly after his opener, only to give Martinez the chance to make a smart one on one save.

I can’t think though of anybody who played badly and everybody in midfield and attack had their moments in the opposition half.

The only criticism, if it is that, is Isak should have the match ball, his replacement Wilson should have got two not one, whilst the team overall seven or eight goals combined.

Instead we had to settle for just the five!

This was a real statement of intent and on what we saw today, anybody still suggesting that Villa will pass a Newcastle going the other way, will need to be breath tested for sure.

Gordon was superb and if anybody needed reminding of the leap forward in strength in depth in attacking positions and midfield, Matty Cash saw a fresh Harvey Barnes replace the former Everton player.

With Wilson, Barnes, Murphy, Longstaff, Anderson off the bench, something is certainly building at St James’ Park.

A strong squad for sure and maybe something far beyond that.

Stats from BBC Sport:

Newcastle 5 Aston Villa 1 – Saturday 12 August 5.30pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Tonali 6, Isak 16, 58, Wilson 77, Barnes 90+1

Aston Villa:

Diaby 11

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Villa 47% (44%) Newcastle 53% (56%)

Total shots were Villa 16 (7) Newcastle 17 (5)

Shots on target were Villa 6 (2) Newcastle 13 (4)

Corners were Villa 5 (1) Newcastle 6 (1)

Referee: Andy Madley

Crowd: 52,207 (Villa 3,200)

Pope, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn, Bruno (Longstaff 85), Joelinton, Tonali (Anderson 90+2), Gordon (Barnes 68), Almiron (Murphy 86), Isak (Wilson 68)

Subs:

Dubravka, Lascelles, Targett, Livramento

