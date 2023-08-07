Videos

Newcastle 4 Villarreal 0 – Watch all 4 cracking goals here in the official extended match highlights

After five friendlies on the road, Eddie Howe and his players returned to St James’ Park.

It was Newcastle 2 Fiorentina 0 on Saturday as the Serie A side got lucky with only a two goal defeat, whilst Newcastle 4 Villarreal 0 on Sunday saw the La Liga side arguably still lucky despite twice the scoreline the Italian team suffered – Watch the official match highlights below including all four excellent goals.

Newcastle United with their seventh and final pre-season friendly.

Eddie Howe splitting his likely first choice options, between these two SJP friendlies this weekend.

So many positives for Eddie Howe with now only five days until the competitive stuff kicks off.

The full seven game pre-season programme of Newcastle United friendlies:

Saturday 15 July 2023

Gateshead 2 Newcastle 3

Tuesday 18 July 2023

Rangers 1 Newcastle 2

Sunday 23 July 2023 / Monday 24 July 2023

Newcastle 3 Aston Villa 3 – Played at Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia)

Wednesday 26 July 2023 / Thursday 27 July 2023

Newcastle 1 Chelsea 1 – Played at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta

Friday 28 July 2023 / Saturday 29 July 2023

Newcastle 2 Brighton 1 – Played at Red Bull Arena, New Jersey

Saturday 5 August 2023

Newcastle 2 Fiorentina 0

Sunday 6 August 2023

Newcastle 4 Villarreal 0

Newcastle 4 Villarreal 0 – Sunday 6 August 2023 4pm

Goals:

Newcastle: Murphy, Barnes (2), Joelinton

Villarreal:

Newcastle team v Villarreal:

Pope, Murphy, Lascelles (Savage 88), Dummett, Burn, Ritchie, Bruno, Longstaff, Joelinton, Barnes (Parkinson 83), Wilson (Diallo 88)

Subs:

Gillespie, De Bolle, Carlyon, J Miley, Turner-Cooke, Hackett, Ndiweni, Huntley, McArthur

