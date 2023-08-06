Opinion

Newcastle 4 Villarreal 0 – United smash fifth top La Liga side and win Sela Cup Silverware!

Newcastle 4 Villarreal 0 – Sunday 6 August 2023 4pm

After five friendlies on the road, Eddie Howe and his NUFC squad with the challenge of St James’ Park games on consecutive days.

Saturday was a dominant 2-0 victory, with Michele Cerofolini man of the match for Fiorentina as he kept the score down.

Sunday a dominant 3-0 victory, with Pepe Reina man of the match for Villarreal as he kept the score down.

Eddie Howe named a completely different starting eleven compared to the day before, the likes of Pope, Bruno, Joelinton, Longstaff, Wilson and Barnes all getting the chance of a full match ahead of the season starting in six days time.

Jacob Murphy another getting a start, though in an unaccustomed right-back position. Ironically, despite his starting position, it was Murpky who only took four or so minutes to get the show on the road.

A Ritchie corner only cleared to Jacob Murphy 25 yards out, he feinted to shoot and after beating his man was into the box and from 15 yards and a bit of an angle lashed an unstoppable striker past former Liverpool keeper Reina.

I loved this finish, very reminiscent for me of Almiron yesterday. As in, stayed cool and then when pulling the trigger, clinical!

Bombazo de Murphy al ángulo 💥 Newcastle se adelanta en el marcador con este tiro inatajable ante Villarreal. #AmistosoEnFOX pic.twitter.com/2dIyx1kETC — FOX Deportes (@FOXDeportes) August 6, 2023

This lit the touchpaper for this ‘friendly’, which ended up being a feisty affair, with the likes of Dummett, Joelinton and Longstaff all booked for the good guys.

In the opening half hour United had the ball in the net twice more, only for Wilson to be flagged for offside and Dummett a foul on the keeper.

Ritchie bringing a good save out of Reina after decent work by Barnes and Wilson.

Then after the break it was Barnes himself who almost got his first at SJP when shooting narrowly wide, then straight after played in by the impressive Bruno, this time Villarreal’s man of the match Reina to the rescue.

A rare foray up the pitch saw Pope make a smart save at his near post, then play switched straight back to the right end. Harvey Barnes at last getting the goal he deserved, Joelinton with the pass.

Ten or so minutes later and Joelinton added a goal of his own, 3-0! A powerful run from halfway ending with a fine strike from outside the area, lovely to see!!

Joelinton se arma la jugada y se manda un golazo para Newcastle 🙌.#AmistosoEnFOX pic.twitter.com/CEztr3onG2 — FOX Deportes (@FOXDeportes) August 6, 2023

Villarreal finished fifth in La Liga last season but a distant second best to United this afternoon.

Only a few minutes later and… it is two for Harvey Barnes, four for Newcastle. Unselfish work from Callum Wilson and the former Leicester winger finishing off the move.

Newcastle 4 Villarreal 0 – Sunday 6 August 2023 4pm

Goals:

Newcastle: Murphy, Barnes (2), Joelinton

Villarreal:

Newcastle team v Villarreal:

Pope, Murphy, Lascelles (Savage 88), Dummett, Burn, Ritchie, Bruno, Longstaff, Joelinton, Barnes (Parkinson 83), Wilson (Diallo 88)

Subs:

Gillespie, De Bolle, Carlyon, J Miley, Turner-Cooke, Hackett, Ndiweni, Huntley, McArthur

The full seven game pre-season programme of Newcastle United friendlies:

Saturday 15 July 2023

Gateshead 2 Newcastle 3

Tuesday 18 July 2023

Rangers 1 Newcastle 2

Sunday 23 July 2023 / Monday 24 July 2023

Newcastle 3 Aston Villa 3 – Played at Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia)

Wednesday 26 July 2023 / Thursday 27 July 2023

Newcastle 1 Chelsea 1 – Played at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta

Friday 28 July 2023 / Saturday 29 July 2023

Newcastle 2 Brighton 1 – Played at Red Bull Arena, New Jersey

Saturday 5 August 2023

Newcastle 2 Fiorentina 0

Sunday 6 August 2023

Newcastle 4 Villarreal 0

