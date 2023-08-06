Videos

Newcastle 2 Fiorentina 0 – Watch the goals here in the official match highlights as United win again

Newcastle 2 Fiorentina 0 – Saturday 5 August 2023 3.30pm

After five friendlies on the road, Eddie Howe and his players returned to St James’ Park.

Watch the Newcastle 2 Fiorentina 0 match highlights below.

Newcastle United with their sixth pre-season friendly.

Eddie Howe splitting his likely first choice options, between these two SJP friendlies this weekend.

These official Newcastle 2 Fiorentina 0 highlights including a couple of excellent goals from Almiron and Isak.

Bear in mind these are the match highlights put up by the Italian club, so whilst they do also include Isak, Tonali and Almiron going close at other times in the game, countless other NUFC chances are ignored as the Fiorentina keeper played a blinder to keep the score down. Anthony Gordon could have had a hat-trick on another day and saw one effort come back off the post, whilst these highlights appear to show pretty much every time Fiorentina crossed the halfway line!

A lot of positives for Eddie Howe with now one more pre-season friendly to go against Villarreal on Sunday (today).

(Match Report: Newcastle 2 Fiorentina – Read it HERE)

Newcastle 2 Fiorentina 0 – Saturday 5 August 2023 3.30pm

Goals:

Newcastle: Almiron 39, Isak 81

Fiorentina:

Newcastle team v Fiorentina:

Dubravka, Trippier, Botman, A Murphy, Targett, L Miley (Parkinson 80), Tonali, Anderson, Almiron (Turner-Cooke 88), Isak (Ndiweni 88), Gordon

Unused Subs:

Gillespie, Smith, De Bolle, Carlyon, Savage, J Miley, Diallo, Hackett, Huntley, McArthur

The full seven game pre-season programme of Newcastle United friendlies:

Saturday 15 July 2023

Gateshead 2 Newcastle 3

Tuesday 18 July 2023

Rangers 1 Newcastle 2

Sunday 23 July 2023 / Monday 24 July 2023

Newcastle 3 Aston Villa 3 – Played at Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia)

Wednesday 26 July 2023 / Thursday 27 July 2023

Newcastle 1 Chelsea 1 – Played at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta

Friday 28 July 2023 / Saturday 29 July 2023

Newcastle 2 Brighton 1 – Played at Red Bull Arena, New Jersey

Saturday 5 August 2023

Newcastle 2 Fiorentina 0

Sunday 6 August 2023

Newcastle v Villarreal (4pm) Part of the Sela Cup at St James’ Park

