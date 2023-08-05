Match Reports

Newcastle 2 Fiorentina 0 – United complete domination and visitors lucky to escape a real hiding

Newcastle 2 Fiorentina 0 – Saturday 5 August 2023 3.30pm

Newcastle United back on home turf.

After five friendlies on the road, Eddie Howe and his NUFC squad with the challenge of St James’ Park games on consecutive days.

Sunday will be Villareal but today Sandro Tonali made his home friendly debut against familiar opposition, with Serie A side Fiorentina on Tyneside.

Imminent signing Tino Livramento watched on from the stands as Eddie Howe split his first choice team in half, the aim to put out two different equally strong sides over the two days and give all the first team squad a full game, or close to one anyway.

Of the team likely to start against Villa in the opening Premier League match, today it was the turn of Trippier, Botman, Tonali, Almiron and Isak, with Targett and Gordon maybe also contenders to starts in seven days time.

Fiorentina finished eighth in Serie A last season but were absolutely dominated by United.

Almiron and Isak with two very well taken goals BUT if Newcastle had taken just half their clear chances, this would have been a real hammering.

So much for Eddie Howe to be happy about, apart from perhaps his team weren’t clinical in front of goal.

United were almost ahead after only six minutes, a great Kieran Trippier ball found Alexander Isak and he powered into the box, only to see his shot saved by Cerofolini in the Fiorentina goal.

Anthony Gordon had a long range effort just wide of the target, after bursting in-field from the left, then the former Everton player went even closer after 26 minutes when Isak put a great ball through for Elliot Anderson and then he laid it on for Gordon, only to see his shot come back off the post.

A very rare visit up the pitch in between those Gordon efforts saw Melo lay on a chance for Gonzalez, only for him to send his effort over Dubravka and his bar.

Newcastle deservedly, if belatedly took the lead six minutes before half-time, Alexander Isak putting Almiron in as he popped up towards the left hand side of the box for a change, the Paraguayan holding off his man and lashing the ball past the visiting keeper.

That is three goals for Almiron after very good strikes against Chelsea and Rangers, suggesting that it could be more than possible he might have similar goal form as last season.

On the stroke of half-time, Anthony Gordon once again involved, his run and shot almost making it two, only for the keeper to make a decent save.

Sandro Tonali looking very good with both passing and workrate, the new signing almost doubling the lead five minutes after the break, only to see his free-kick flash wide of the post as regular set-piece taker Kieran Trippier watched on.

The usual high press almost brought a second for NUFC and Almiron, the winger catching a defender in possession but Cerofolini making yet another very good save.

Almiron and Trippier then combining for the latter to put a low cross in, Anthony Gordon sending it over the bar this time.

Newcastle weren’t to be denied though and they gave the scoreline a little more reality thanks to Alexander Isak getting a deserved goal, Trippier with the assist as his corner was flicked home by the Swedish striker.

Little doubt that visiting keeper Cerofolini was Fiorentina’s star man.

However, difficult to say for Eddie Howe, as his side dominated and the United defence almost totally untroubled, whilst the midfield and forwards turned it on.

Isak, Almiron and Gordon caused all kinds of problems and maybe Alexander Isak just shading man of the match ahead of the other two.

Goals:

Newcastle: Almiron 39, Isak 81

Fiorentina:

Newcastle team v Fiorentina:

Dubravka, Trippier, Botman, A Murphy, Targett, L Miley (Parkinson 80), Tonali, Anderson, Almiron (Turner-Cooke 88), Isak (Ndiweni 88), Gordon

Unused Subs:

Gillespie, Smith, De Bolle, Carlyon, Savage, J Miley, Diallo, Hackett, Huntley, McArthur

