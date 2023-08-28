News

Newcastle 1 Liverpool 2 – Very interesting independent ratings on the NUFC players

It ended Newcastle 1 Liverpool 2.

Newcastle United fans left in disbelief at how their team hadn’t won this, never mind not even pick up a point.

Looking at the individuals in black and white, interesting to get an independent perspective on how this played out.

Whoscored ratings use data from every single Premier League match, over 200 raw statistics included in the automated calculation of a player’s rating, weighted according to their influence within the game.

Every event of importance is taken into account, with a positive or negative effect on ratings weighted in relation to its area on the pitch and its outcome.

Now whoscored have published their independent player ratings for this Newcastle 1 Liverpool match:

(The way they display the subs means only a maximum of four can be shown for any one team, Callum Wilson was rated 5.7)

As you can see, Anthony Gordon is man of the match via these independent automated ratings, which I totally agree with. Although how Alexander-Arnold gets even as high as a 6.1 is bewildering, as Gordon destroyed him and he (Alexander-Arnold) should have been sent off.

Stats from BBC Sport:

Newcastle 1 Liverpool 2 – Sunday 27 August 4.30pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Gordon 25

Liverpool:

Van Dijk red card 28, Nunez 81, Nunez 90+3

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Liverpool 40% (46%) Newcastle 60% (54%)

Total shots were Liverpool 9 (4) Newcastle 23 (8)

Shots on target were Liverpool 4 (2) Newcastle 8 (4)

Corners were Liverpool 9 (4) Newcastle 5 (3)

Referee: John Brooks

Pope, Trippier, Schar, Botman (Targett 87), Burn, Bruno, Joelinton (Anderson 82), Tonali (Longstaff 72), Gordon (Barnes 72), Almiron, Isak (Wilson 72)

Subs:

Dubravka, Lascelles, Livramento, Murphy

(Newcastle 1 Liverpool 2 – Match ratings and comments on all of the NUFC players – Read HERE)

(Jurgen Klopp reflects on Newcastle 1 Liverpool 2 – Read HERE)

(Newcastle 1 Liverpool 2 – Instant NUFC fan / writer reaction – Read HERE)

(Newcastle 1 Liverpool 2 – How have United not won this, never mind zero points? Take your chances! Read HERE)