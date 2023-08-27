Newcastle 1 Liverpool 2 – Match ratings and comments on all of the NUFC players

Opinion

Newcastle United deservedly leading as we moved into the final 10 minutes.

Only for this somehow to end in defeat against 10 man Liverpool.

MATCH RATINGS:

Pope – 7

Pope – 7. Can’t be criticised for either goal, it was two great finishes.

Flapped at a lot of stuff in the first half but had an ok game.

Trippier – 8

Played really well. Can’t fault him.

His team’s game management was shocking.

Schar – 7

Thought he had a good game to be honest.

Botman – 8

Honestly, one of our best players up until the Liverpool equaliser.

It was unlucky and it happens. Hope he’s ok after the injury.

Burn – 4

Not good enough and it does show when he’s up against quality opposition.

Along with Bruno, at blame for the winner.

Caught in no man’s land, then couldn’t decide whether to step up or not.

Still puts in the graft though, however, if he’s our no.1 left back this season we won’t come near top four again.

Bruno – 3

Really really really poor. Three is probably generous.

He was all over the place and along with Burn, to blame for the Liverpool winner.

Should continue to do his talking on the pitch in the future, rather than on Twitter.

Tonali – 6.5

This is definitely going to be a settling in period.

He has great moments and has poor moments.

Thought he did ok today and was unlucky to get hooked.

Joelinton – 9

Thought he was fantastic.

A few misplaced passes in the first half but mega defensively.

Almiron – 5

So wasteful.

Chance after chance after chance.

No disrespect, and I know he works his legs off, and he had some great moments last season, but we won’t get far this season with him playing every game.

Gordon – 9.5

Obviously his best game for the club and a huge plus.

I hate to use the cliche but ‘like a new signing’.

The main positive from the day.

Isak – 7

Such a good focal point. I can’t believe he gets hooked off every game.

Just move him to the left man.

SUBS

Barnes – 5

He was terrible when he came on. Gave the ball away a few times and wasted a great chance.

Wilson – 6

Looked in too much of a hurry to get going, just needed a bit more calmness.

Longstaff – N/A

Not on long enough to judge.

Anderson – N/A

Not on long enough to judge.

Targett – N/A

Not on long enough to judge.

Stats from BBC Sport:

Newcastle 1 Liverpool 2 – Sunday 27 August 4.30pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Gordon 25

Liverpool:

Van Dijk red card 28, Nunez 81, Nunez 90+3

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Liverpool 40% (46%) Newcastle 60% (54%)

Total shots were Liverpool 9 (4) Newcastle 23 (8)

Shots on target were Liverpool 4 (2) Newcastle 8 (4)

Corners were Liverpool 9 (4) Newcastle 5 (3)

Referee: John Brooks

Pope, Trippier, Schar, Botman (Targett 87), Burn, Bruno, Joelinton (Anderson 82), Tonali (Longstaff 72), Gordon (Barnes 72), Almiron, Isak (Wilson 72)

Subs:

Dubravka, Lascelles, Livramento, Murphy

