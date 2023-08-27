Newcastle 1 Liverpool 2 – Instant NUFC fan / writer reaction

Opinion

Newcastle 1 Liverpool 2 – Sunday 27 August 4.30pm

What can you say?

A match that Newcastle had won after 28 minutes, a goal and a man up. Then failing to score a series of chances to put the game away and ending it with a double Liverpool sucker punch.

Nat Seaton:

“Words cannot describe how this defeat feels.

“We should have had the game won against 10 men.

“We were in control we had the chances and then it all went horribly wrong.

“Lessons to be learned today and hopefully I won’t be having to think of words to describe this again anytime this season.”

David Punton:

“An unmitigated disaster that will take some getting over.

“To lose against a side with ten men is a vicious hammer blow three games into a new season.

“We simply weren’t good enough and allied to all those missed chances we’ve been well and truly done.

“It shows how good Liverpool are.

“How does Eddie Howe pick the pieces up from that? It has to serve as a wake up call.

“Maybe some of the subs were wrong.

“Wow – that is a devastating way to lose. Defies belief, but it’s happened.

“Onwards we go.”

Greg McPeake:

“How did that happen? Liverpool should have been buried first half.

“Miggy hitting the post…would have been game over.

“Weak refereeing and poor substitutions gave the advantage to them and they punished us. Can’t believe we didn’t finish them off with the man advantage. We learn and move on.

“First live game this season, thanks fellas, you know who you are.

“Let’s hope next Saturday we get our tactics right.”

Tony Mallabar:

“And that’s why I hate luckypool.”

GToon:

“I’ve seen Newcastle lose over the years but that is quite simply disgraceful.

“They are an absolute shambles.

“An embarrassment.”

Billy Miller:

“How infuriating was that?

“We should have been putting those 10 men to the sword.

“To lose that in those circumstances is sickening.

“Being sat in an Irish Bar in Barcelona surrounded by gloating Liverpool fans just makes it all the worse.

“We could have ended today patting ourselves on the back for a really good couple of results from this horror opening fixture list.

“Instead we’re now going to Brighton with a chance of dropping into the bottom three if everything goes against us.

“I have full faith in us having an excellent season still but today is hard to digest.”

Simon Ritter:

“What a sickener.

“For the first 30 minutes we dominated midfield, rattled the Liverpool defence and forced them to make mistakes without being at our fluent best.

“After Gordon scored, we pressed for a second but the red card stifled our momentum because Liverpool reorganised and became harder to break down.

“Alexander-Arnold should have been shown red long before our goal.

“Second half we lacked the drive to make our man advantage count.

“Should Gordon, our best player, have been removed?

“In the end, two cool finishes by Nunez and two top saves by Alisson decided matters.

“We’ll just have to win at Anfield…”

Matt Busby Said To Joe Harvey:

“Gutted.

“We can’t catch a break against this lot.

“First Alison makes that save, then Miggy hits the post.

“After that I just had a feeling we might not get over the line, but to lose whilst still being ahead against 10 men and with only 10 minutes to go?

“If ever we had a chance of beating these, today was it. Why take off Gordon? And Tonali? Botman injury is a concern.

“We’ve now lost 40% of the number of league games we lost last season. We need to pick ourselves up and get a win at the Amex that’s for sure.

“Sickened to the back teeth sat here writing this!”

Jamie Smith:

“Fair play to Darwin Nunez for changing the game, let’s say that first off.

“But from 1-0 up against ten men this is very poor.

“Chances were missed, there was a distinct failure to capitalise on an obvious advantage and this is a massive failure whichever way you slice it.

“That doesn’t mean we can’t recover for a better season, but if anyone turns around and says it’s not acceptable to be annoyed at this given where we’ve come from, they need to give their head a wobble.”

Paul Patterson:

“Manger to blame there.

“Them going down to ten men and we blew it.”

Bazoox:

“Thoroughly and utterly disappointed and let down.

“The game was there for the taking after going a goal up and them going a man down.

“The team and management should hang their heads in shame after that.

“Eddie Howe is under pressure already because the Saudis will certainly not be impressed.

“My expectations have certainly been lowered after that shambles today.”

Stats from BBC Sport:

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Gordon 25

Liverpool:

Van Dijk red card 28, Nunez 81, Nunez 90+3

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Liverpool 40% (46%) Newcastle 60% (54%)

Total shots were Liverpool 9 (4) Newcastle 23 (8)

Shots on target were Liverpool 4 (2) Newcastle 8 (4)

Corners were Liverpool 9 (4) Newcastle 5 (3)

Referee: John Brooks

Pope, Trippier, Schar, Botman (Targett 87), Burn, Bruno, Joelinton (Anderson 82), Tonali (Longstaff 72), Gordon (Barnes 72), Almiron, Isak (Wilson 72)

Subs:

Dubravka, Lascelles, Livramento, Murphy

