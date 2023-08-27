Match Reports

Newcastle 1 Liverpool 2 – How have United not won this, never mind zero points? Take your chances!

Newcastle 1 Liverpool 2 – Sunday 27 August 4.30pm

A very lively start to the game with both teams going for it.

A key battle immediately looking to be Anthony Gordon up against Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Only six minutes gone and when Gordon outmuscles the Liverpool defender, Alexander-Arnold is booked when kicking the ball away.

Less than a minute later and the referee totally bottles it. Gordon torturing the Liverpool defender and Alexander-Arnold a bad foul, surely a second yellow and a red…

Sadly, as I said, John Brooks bottles it and due to the first yellow no doubt, refuses to give a second.

With 16 minutes gone, Bruno with great play and it ends up with Newcastle’s first shot on target, Joelinton’s effort comfortably saved by Alisson.

Only a minute later and this end to end start sees Pope save well from Diaz at his near post after the Liverpool attacker gets past Trippier.

Justice finally done though, Salah plays a pass back to Alexander-Arnold who lets the ball go under his foot. Gordon alert and sprints away from the visiting defence to brilliantly finish past Alisson and get his first goal at St James’ Park.

Three minutes later and Newcastle a goal up AND a man up.

Van Dijk clearly fouling Alexander Isak on the edge of the box and a red card shown as he was in on goal, even VAR can’t save the scousers this time!

Ten minutes before half-time and it looked 2-0 all over, Almiron seeing his volley heading into the top corner BUT Alisson pulling off an astonishing save.

Newcastle ahead at the break and time to take a breath!

More joy for NUFC on their left, as first Gordon puts a low cross in that Isak can’t reach under pressure, before Joelinton does well and puts it across to Almiron, but the ball bouncing awkwardly and the shot well off target.

Ten minutes after the break and man of the moment Anthony Gordon again involved, Bruno feeds him the ball but the former Everton player’s shot is straight at Alisson.

Then Tonali nearly in, only a fortunate touch by Robertson prevents the Newcastle midfielder with a chance to double the lead.

With 64 minutes on the clock, Gordon again causing problems for the visitors, cuts in from the left but his shot flies wide.

A couple of minutes later and great play at the other end, as Botman manages to make a great block as Salah threatened.

The new bench strength then shown with just under 20 minutes to go, as Eddie Howe able to bring on Barnes, Wilson and Longstaff, for Gordon, Isak and Tonali.

Only two minutes after coming on, Wilson puts a header wide from Longstaff’s cross.

Almiron then so unlucky, runs through and does everything right but sees his curling shot come back off the post.

Into the last ten minutes and disaster, Botman a bit unlucky and can only divert Jota’s attempted pass to Nunez and he gives Pope no chance with a very good finish.

Still all to play for and game very open but then moving into the closing stages, Eddie Howe forced into a fifth change. Sven Botman lands awkwardly when challenging for a header and looks in some pain as he is helped off, Targett coming on.

Third minute of added time and Salah picks out Nunez, great work again from the Liverpool sub and he beats Pope once again, giving the Newcastle keeper no chance.

Final whistle and Newcastle United wondering how they didn’t win this one, never mind get nothing at all.

An object lesson in taking your chances, though credit to Alisson for a couple of top class saves as well.

Stats from BBC Sport:

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Gordon 25

Liverpool:

Van Dijk red card 28, Nunez 81, Nunez 90+3

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Liverpool 40% (46%) Newcastle 60% (54%)

Total shots were Liverpool 9 (4) Newcastle 23 (8)

Shots on target were Liverpool 4 (2) Newcastle 8 (4)

Corners were Liverpool 9 (4) Newcastle 5 (3)

Referee: John Brooks

Pope, Trippier, Schar, Botman (Targett 87), Burn, Bruno, Joelinton (Anderson 82), Tonali (Longstaff 72), Gordon (Barnes 72), Almiron, Isak (Wilson 72)

Subs:

Dubravka, Lascelles, Livramento, Murphy