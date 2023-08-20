Opinion

New Newcastle United away ticketing system was a revelation for me…

So, apart from the League Cup Final, I attended my second competitive away match at the Etihad last night.

This opportunity came about thanks to the club’s new policy when it comes to Newcastle United away ticketing.

Drawn by the lure of the ballot for Season Ticket holders with 10 or fewer points, me and my dad (with 1 point each, thanks to a trip to Valley Parade for a pre-season friendly 5 or 6 years ago) entered without much hope, but blow me, we received email confirmation that we’d been allocated tickets at 11am last Wednesday.

To put this into context, I’m not yet old enough to vote, but have left school.

I have been a ST holder since 2012 but with the closed shop situation when it comes to away tickets, I’ve never had the opportunity to obtain one.

Until Saturday that is… and despite the defeat, I had a great trip.

To be honest, I’ve been seriously disillusioned over the years when I’ve seen school mates who don’t even go to home matches, somehow acquiring tickets for away matches and also, whilst watching on TV, seeing loads of kids younger than me in attendance at the likes of the Emirates or Anfield, with me thinking, ‘they can’t possibly have the number of points needed for those tickets’.

Me and my dad spoke to a bloke in the Etihad and explained it was our first away match and how we’d come about the tickets (NB My dad regularly attended away matches in the 80s and early 90s but said he couldn’t remember the last one he’d been at). This guy told us that his brother in law had over 200 points but rarely went, selling his tickets on and in a way, exploiting those he was selling to because they weren’t accumulating points themselves.

Spot on I thought. That is the crux of the problem.

I’ve read some interesting stuff on The Mag these past few days. Mainly from the likes of this guy’s brother in law, whining about the injustice of the changes.

One article suggested that the change would compromise the away day experience because those being given the opportunity to attend now, are somehow different, not true supporters, unable to support the lads in quite the same way. How insulting and how dare anyone suggest this. It smacks of desperation if you ask me, trying to maintain the status quo with all kinds of untruths and fabrications.

At the Etihad, there weren’t many that shouted and sang more than me, even my dad has lost his voice.

We’re supposedly lesser supporters? Do me a favour!

A couple of things I observed at the Etihad.

The first was the security to enter the stadium, which seemed over the top.

The second was that there were still loads of lads around my age and younger, so unless they’d all won the lottery like I had, selling on tickets still seems prevalent.

To the future… I might be getting a bit carried away because this was an 8pm KO on a Saturday evening and I’m not expecting to be as fortunate the next time we enter the ballot, but I’m now the proud owner of two away points and I’d like to get to double figures before the season ends.

I’ve now got some hope that this could be possible.

