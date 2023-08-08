Opinion

My Newcastle United – Why I loved Nolberto Solano

Here at The Mag we introduced a new feature this summer, asking a number of our regular / irregular contributors to write about a past Newcastle United player that they liked / loved for whatever reason(s), not necessarily the best player they have ever seen.

More the fact that, this player became a big favourite of theirs, no matter what level of ability they had.

This time it is – My Newcastle United – Why I loved Nolberto Solano.

Our thanks to Billy Miller for providing this overview:

Three words you could use to describe this player?

Trumpet playing maestro

Can you pinpoint what was the exact moment when this player first felt a bit special for you?

Not really. I was ten when he first joined.

I just remember thinking he was an outstanding player. It was a non-footballing moment that I hold as truly special in relation to Nobby.

I was mascot when I was eleven years old, away at West Ham. This was back in the day when teams only had one or two mascots, not one per player, plus subs and officials or whatever it is these days. That day there were four players that really made a fuss over me. They were Shearer, Solano, Given and Charvet.

My mum had asked if I could warm up with the team and Big Al had agreed. I did the full warm up and then when the players were kicking the ball around in triangles (the preparation was a lot less technical back in 1999), Nolberto Solano and Laurent Charvet took me aside and let me join in with them. After several minutes with them (during which I exhibited about fifty needless Cruyff turns), Shearer collected me to practice penalties against Given. Fantastic day for which I will always be grateful to the whole squad but particularly those four players.

The only downsides were a) we lost 2-0 and b) we had Gullit in charge who was sulky and barely glanced at me as I was being introduced to everyone. A few months later I could have had the energy and compassion of Robson.

What were this player’s strengths when at Newcastle United?

How long have you got?

Ingenuity, delivery, link up play, dribbling, finishing, set pieces.

Nolberto Solano came across as an extremely likeable chap and I can attest to it personally that he was precisely that.

Any weaknesses?

None that spring to mind.

Your favourite memories of this player?

My all time favourite moment is, of course, the aforementioned kickabout at Upton Park.

However, on the pitch he was a wonderful talent. His delivery, build up play and imagination made him one of the best wingers in the Premier League.

I’ll never forget his 90th minute winner at Elland Road to complete a 4-3 victory (ictured at the top) having been 3-1 down. Half my family are from Leeds and I remember swaggering around a Boxing Day party wearing my Newcastle shirt with pride.

I have a strong memory of Shearer’s goal from an indirect free-kick vs West Brom. We had earned the kick about seven yards from goal due to a picked up pass back. The whole West Brom team created a wall on the line. Solano went to touch the ball, the West Brom wall rushed forward. As he pointed at them, they started to edge back and Solano nudged the ball forward for Shearer to smash into the back of the net.

I was devastated when he left for Aston Villa but, after two and a half seasons away, he returned to give us another solid two seasons.

An article published on The Mag a couple of months ago, identified that Solano and Shearer were joint ninth in the all time list of Premier League goal combinations. They had 22 in their time together.

Hand on heart, on ability (not just your favouritism) would your player get in this current Newcastle United team that will play in the new season?

Absolutely. Miggy had a great season last year, but I think a prime Nobby would offer more, I think he would fit into this team superbly.

What would be your best available NUFC starting eleven?

Pope

Trippier

Schar

Botman

Burn

Tonali

Bruno

Joelinton

Almiron

Isak

Barnes

I think the above is probably our strongest team but I don’t think it will start the season.

Based on his end of season form I would love to see Wilson start the season as he tends to score against Villa. I feel Isak could be played anywhere across that front three and I would probably start both (at least whilst Wilson’s fit/in form).

I think those wing positions are going to be impossible to call. To be honest, the depth we have on the wings is astonishing now. I would be happy seeing any of Miggy, Gordon, Willock, Joelinton, Barnes, Murphy, Anderson or Isak operating on one or both of the wings. With so many of those players able to play more centrally too we do have excellent options for this coming season.

The emergence of Miley gives us another body in the middle. He’ll be used sparingly but I fully expect to see him get minutes this season.

Including your choice of much loved player of the past, please give us a whole team of your much loved Newcastle United players of the past, once again, they don’t have to be the eleven best NUFC players you have ever seen play, just 11 who you really liked down the years (you can include current Newcastle players in this much loved all-time eleven).

Going for a classic 442. These are players based not just on ability but how much I loved them during their time at Newcastle. There’s a canny amount of ability in there too though.

Given

Trippier

Schar

Charvet (for the classy mascot treatment)

Bernard

Solano

Lee

Speed

Jonas

Shearer

Ferdinand

