Opinion

My Manchester United mate said Newcastle United had copied their shirt design – I had a look and…

I was talking to my Manchester United mate the other day.

Yes, fair enough, I shouldn’t have a Manchester United mate, but he is one of the relatively canny ones.

From the north west and goes to matches regularly.

Anyway, he was taking the mick about Newcastle United having copied one of the recent Manchester United kits.

I don’t take a lot of notice of our NUFC kits, never mind other clubs, so I had to search for images of what the Man U one looked like that he was talking about.

The Newcastle United 2023/24 third shirt:

The Manchester United 2021/22 third shirt:

Interesting.

Has somebody at Castore ran out of time, got a bit bored, thought those daft Newcastle United fans will never know…?

Whether it has just been lifted from the Manchester United design, I have no idea.

What I would say though, if the branding / logos etc were swapped on these two shirt designs, I have to admit that it would probably take me some time to notice, indeed, I might never notice.

With all Premier League clubs having at least three shirts each season now, I suppose there are only so many significantly different designs to go around.

It also doesn’t help that we have such an aversion to anything red, it then becomes even more limiting when it comes to the away and third kit designs each season. I’m pretty sure that in the majority of seasons NUFC end up with blue strongly featuring on one of the new shirts / kits.

Bottom line for me I suppose is that so long as they do keep red out of the equation, then anything goes.

