Must do better Newcastle United – Absolute carnage today

Absolute carnage today then at Newcastle United, as they repeated the trick they have done a few times recently, leaving desperately wanted information until late, then peppering out a number of announcements on the same day.

Today (Tuesday) has seen a pair of contentious announcements on ticketing for the season ahead.

Given that I wrote a couple of long pieces (ED: See HERE on home tickets and HERE on away tickets) about how this should be addressed, I thought I would have a look at what they’ve actually done and, more to the point, what they’ve done wrong.

So, let’s start in the sensible place, with the second announcement on away ticketing, which seems to have taken on board a lot of the points made in various official and online discussions. It’s actually pretty sensible.

The critical and easy to implement point of daily drops in loyalty points has gone in, with a % of the allocation held back for a ST ballot. I think this is fair enough, but would reiterate my belief that a lot of the people whingeing about this have no interest in travelling to the upcoming televised evening kick off at Brighton, or the midweek trip to Everton two weeks before Christmas. I honestly believe the ballot will be relatively modest for these games and potentially tickets will be left after it, whereas the more appealing matches (Sheffield United maybe, or Man U in the springtime?) will be massively oversubscribed and people will still take to the internet to complain about not being able to choose to go to one away game and one only.

The take up should thin out a bit due to the club’s commendable approach to crack down on ticket fencing by checking the tickets versus ID at the away game, for anyone who has ever entered an NUFC away end, good luck with any organisation on that scale. I wonder how keen staff will be to take people to task on this, and how exactly they’ll do it, given that no personal information will be printed on the ticket and I’m pretty sure you’re under no legal obligation to carry ID to get in a football ground. This may change as digital ticketing comes in everywhere but for this season it’s going to be a tricky one. Nonetheless, the suggestion itself should be a deterrent and I can see this being improved upon.

A question I need answered though, is how does this affect kids?

If I apply for a ticket using my points and put my son in the ballot, can they ensure that he’s sat in my section at least?

If I apply in the ballot with him will we get put together?

Reassurances need to be there that kids won’t end up on their own, as the cry of catering to “the next generation of supporters” is oft heard in these matters, but the youngsters don’t merit a mention in the blurb that follows.

Overall though, I’m going to give them a B+ for the away amendments.

Now for the home tickets…

The general cry of the membership population that ballots are great and should be used for everything that emerged after the league cup final, seems to have come back to bite them. The club’s option for the match with Villa is at best short-sighted and at worst a disgraceful tone deaf approach in the middle of a cost of living crisis.

Yes, we need to keep up with FFP and yes, people need to accept price rises as a consequence of a more successful product being on display. However, giving no choice between applying for a ticket that could cost £44 or £74 is showing absolutely no understanding at all. People may want a family set of tickets and getting charged something like £220 for one game is eye watering, when the same in the family enclosure last year would set you back a steady £74 last season.

The solution here is simple. A quick tick box with two questions:

1. What is your preferred price range?

2. What is your second choice price range IF APPLICABLE?

That way you can choose whether you only want a £44 ticket or if you’re happy to pay £74 if it comes to it. This needs to be in place for the next match, v Liverpool, otherwise the club are in danger of embarrassing themselves.

The Sela cup this weekend is set to play out to a half empty SJP, after ticket prices were set too high. Charging £20 instead of £30 (£35 on day of the match) for an adult ticket would likely have seen a pair of sell outs and, as a result, a higher profit margin for NUFC.

The likelihood is that this will repeat across the games to come.

Opening day is always huge and there will be clamour for the Villa match. Liverpool likewise will be a big draw as a glamorous opponent rocks up. However, the next 3 home matches are Brentford, Burnley and Crystal Palace, all of them falling mere days before a Champions League fixture. If Darren Eales believes the north east public is going to have the casual affluence of the hoi polloi in Atlanta he needs to undertake in a few more workshops, because there’s no way these games sell out under the current terms.

This is a straightforward amendment and the imminent intervention of the NUFC Trust suggests there may be a rethink in order and this can’t come quickly enough, as the obvious overshoot in cash grabbing is in danger of another backfire.

I would go back to the point that a club on the up needs to increase its income but this is too much happening too soon. Like the Carabao cup, the board seems to have taken a steer from Liverpool, Chelsea and Man Utd without realising that these are clubs that have delivered decades of trophies and success, which brings with it both higher expectations and a larger “customer” base, as feckless losers from around the country / world attach themselves to a bit of success.

This has not yet happened on Tyneside and I don’t think it’s outrageous to suggest that the pressures on a less equipped squad than our fellow £70 chargers may see a season that is comparatively underwhelming. Justifying £74 for Sheffield United at home in April when you’re battling for a Conference League spot might start looking a bit ridiculous.

So, my message, as a trusted and handsome emissary of The Mag, is to reconsider this and try to make a system that at least gives the option to those that might be on the lower end of the income scale, but still want to see their team as often as possible. If you can consider kids, both at home and away, this would be a massive bonus.

Finally, I would strongly urge the club to have a plan ready to publish for the Champions League away games as soon as our group is drawn.

Having travelled to Europe before, I’m well aware of the requirements in the past to provide passport numbers, means of travel and identity of those you’re going with. This will likely still be needed and given the organisation involved in such a caper, radio silence followed by releasing a glut of details a few days before the event wouldn’t be ideal…

Do better NUFC please.

