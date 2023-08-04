News

Michael Owen predicts final 2023/24 Premier League table – Interesting…

Michael Owen has been making predictions.

Our old friend saying how he sees next season turning out for Newcastle United and the other 19 Premier League clubs.

Michael Owen predicting the final 2023/24 Premier League table.

The Premier League season kicks off in only seven days time when Burnley host Man City next Friday with an 8pm kick-off.

Then the following day, Newcastle United kick off their campaign with a 5.30pm kick-off against Aston Villa at St James’ Park on Saturday 12 August.

For all 20 Premier League clubs, their final games will kick-off at 4pm on Sunday 19 May 2024, Newcastle’s 38th and final PL match of the season is away at Brentford.

Michael Owen predicting final Premier League table for this new 2023/24 season, via his personal Twitter account:

Manchester City

Arsenal

Liverpool

Manchester United

Chelsea

Aston Villa

Newcastle United

Brighton

Tottenham Hotspur

Brentford

West Ham United

Everton

Nottingham Forest

Fulham

Crystal Palace

Burnley

Bournemouth

Wolverhampton Wanderers

Sheffield United

Luton Town

For reference, this is how the 2022/23 Premier League final table looked:

As you can see, Michael Owen has Liverpool replacing Newcastle United in the top four AND Chelsea and Villa also overtaking Eddie Howe’s side.

We’ll see.

