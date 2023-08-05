News

Michael Owen explains why Newcastle United with finish this position in final 2023/24 Premier League table

Michael Owen made some predictions on Friday.

Our old friend saying how he sees next season turning out for Newcastle United and the other 19 Premier League clubs.

Michael Owen predicting the final 2023/24 Premier League table.

Now the former Newcastle United striker has been explaining his 2023/24 predictions…

This is what Michael Owen predicted yesterday for the final Premier League table this new 2023/24 season, via his personal Twitter account:

Manchester City

Arsenal

Liverpool

Manchester United

Chelsea

Aston Villa

Newcastle United

Brighton

Tottenham Hotspur

Brentford

West Ham United

Everton

Nottingham Forest

Fulham

Crystal Palace

Burnley

Bournemouth

Wolverhampton Wanderers

Sheffield United

Luton Town

For reference, this is how the 2022/23 Premier League final table looked:

Now on Saturday, Michael Owen giving in detail why he thinks Newcastle United and others will fill his forecasted 2023/24 Premier League positions.

Michael Owen via Twitter – Saturday 5 August:

“Some interesting replies to my Premier League predictions for the upcoming season. No doubt some of them will bite me on the a.se but that’s the fun of it! I’ll expand on some of my thoughts……..

“I very nearly went for Arsenal to dethrone Man City. The Gunners look the real deal and have bought well. There wasn’t much between the sides in the league last season and more progress has been made by them this summer. However, (Man) City are one of the best teams we’ve ever seen and, provided they retain that desire so soon after achieving the near impossible, will be hard to beat.

“I’ve gone for Liverpool and Man U to finish 3rd and 4th but both have questions to answer. Neither were visually impressive on the whole last season. Liverpool have a new look midfield. They are also likely to continue to copy (Man) City and Arsenal ((Man) City have now moved on) by utilising a full back to fill the midfield at times. Could work but I loved the old Liverpool. Pressing relentlessly from the front, creative full backs etc. I’m nervous they are moving away from something that took them to the top. (Man) United have followed the recent trend and bought a ball playing GK. Looks a great buy. At the other end they’ve filled a vital position they’ve been crying out for. If Hojlund is a success, they could be in business.

“I covered 3 of Chelsea pre season games. This is a new look team and are so hard to predict. No European football and more signings on the horizon. They could surprise a few.

“The opposite can be said of Newcastle United. There was no fluke about last season. The only question is how they cope with the added workload of Champions League football.

“My team to surprise a few this season are Aston Villa. I think they are improving rapidly and have bought well this summer. They could even sneak a top 4 finish.

“Brighton won’t be far off either as long as they keep their top players, whereas Spurs don’t have an amazing squad but I do rate their new manager highly. They could be the great entertainers this season. And now that Son is fully fit, he could be in for a big season in this attack minded team.

“Looking further down the league, I’d expect Luton Town and Sheffield United to struggle. The jump from The Championship to the Premier League is huge.

“I’m also worried for Wolves who have sold some of their best players and not replaced them. Expect West Ham to spend most of their Declan Rice money shortly. But they need to get a move on.

“Brentford look solid again and I expect Sean Dyche to guide Everton to a less stressful season than last!

“Enjoy everyone.”

