Opinion

Micah Richards calls it right on Newcastle United situation

An interesting read from Micah Richards.

The former England and Man City player talking about Newcastle United.

Micah Richards calling it exactly right in my opinion.

Micah Richards speaking on BBC Match of the Day 2:

“There’s moments…

“Newcastle had a good start against Villa and then going to Manchester City was always going to be tough.

“But against Liverpool it was about moments within the game.

“With Harvey Barnes’ chance to cross to Callum Wilson, if he does that, the game is dead and buried (at 2-0).

“You just think of Eddie Howe’s record…

“Newcastle have only lost five (Premier League) games at home.

“Three of them have been Liverpool, so they have their number a little bit.

“But there is positive signs, they just need to get to that next level.

“Punish people and see games out.”

Checking the stats and Micah Richards has done his homework.

Taking charge of his first Newcastle United home Premier League game on 20 November 2021, in 35 PL matches at St James’ Park, Eddie Howe has lost precisely five of them, or fourteen per cent.

Those five home defeats for Eddie Howe were against Man City, Arsenal and Liverpool (x3).

A quite amazing record.

Especially when it comes following the new Head Coach inheriting a total shambles.

In the seven home Premier League matches immediately before Eddie Howe came in, Newcastle had lost four of them and won only one, that was 1-0 against already relegated Sheff Utd!

Indeed, ahead of Eddie Howe coming in and taking charge of that Brentford match on 20 November 2021, Newcastle had only won three of their last seventeen Premier League games at St James’ Park!