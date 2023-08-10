Opinion

Massive game changer for Newcastle United – Making the difference

We always knew it was a huge ask for Newcastle United to close the gap on the Premier League self-appointed elite.

To close that gap in the first full season under Eddie Howe and the new club ownership, was nothing short of sensational.

Newcastle United going from certain relegation in October 2021 (and still that situation when we got to January 2022…), to then Premier League top four confirmed in May 2023, wow.

The Premier League (one-time closed shop) elite didn’t like it one bit.

The challenge of course now is, can Newcastle United under Eddie Howe go on and establish NUFC at the top end for years to come?

I think we definitely can build on 2022/23 and see Newcastle United at least repeat what they did in the Premier League last season.

This is one huge factor as to why.

A massive game changer for Newcastle United, one that will be making the difference so often during this 2023/24 season.

Here are a couple of home Premier League matches from early last season, the final scores and the changes Eddie Howe made in them.

21 August 2022 – Newcastle 3 Man City 3

(69) Wood for Wilson

(70) S.Longstaff for Willock

(83) Murphy for Almiron

(90+5) Krafth for Burn

Subs not used:

Dubravka

Lascelles

Anderson

Fraser

Ritchie

17 September 2022 – Newcastle 1 Bournemouth 1

(71) S.Longstaff for Guimaraes

(71) J.Murphy for Fraser

(89) Wood for Almiron

Subs not used:

Karius

Botman

Lascelles

Ritchie

Lewis

Manquillo

I don’t know whether you know where I am going with this yet but a quick reminder.

The self-appointed Premier League elite have time after time forced through changes to give themselves ever yet more advantages over the rest, doing everything they can to keep us down where they think / hope we belong.

One of those numerous changes for their benefit, was the subs rule.

Increasing it to five subs able to be made.

Hmmm, I wonder who this was aimed at benefiting???

Basically, those with the strongest squads, could change half their outfield players and replace them with pretty much exactly the same top quality players. Unlike the rest of the clubs making up the numbers.

This particularly applies in the positions further up the pitch, in midfield, on the wings and up front, attacking full-backs as well in some case. Positions that usually require the most running and where you can most benefit by being able to bring on fresh legs.

If things are going wrong, or even simply to kill a game off and give the opposition zero chance of getting back into it, you often see those with the strongest squads bringing on three players at one time. Sometimes replacing the entire front three, or three midfielders etc.

You look at that example above, where Newcastle United were struggling for inspiration against a stubborn Bournemouth 11 months ago (Photo at the top shows the frustration at the end of that game). Eddie Howe eventually brought on Longstaff, Murphy and Wood, not even using any of his other outfield available subs – Botman, Lascelles, Ritchie, Lewis, Manquillo.

This 2023/24 season will be very different.

Eddie Howe looking across at his bench this season and potentially seeing the likes of Wilson, Livramento, Barnes, Willock and Longstaff ready to come on.

Indeed, if Eddie Howe goes with usual easing in of players, this first game against Villa could see Tonali as a sub option alongside Wilson, Barnes, Livramento etc.

Just look at it from the opposition point of view, half an hour to go and the likes of Tonali, Wilson, Livramento and Barnes are standing there waiting to come on. In case you didn’t know, Livramento is a very exciting attacking full-back and one of his big strengths is going on surging runs up the pitch, beating player after player at pace, something that could be especially powerful late in games as a replacement for Trippier, or possibly to play with him on that right side.

When you also add in the emergence of Lewis Miley and that now aged 20, Elliot Anderson now looks very ready to show us what he can do, this all adds up to real strength in depth in the key midfield and attacking areas. The areas where most subs are made…

