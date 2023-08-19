Opinion

Martin Keown talks time wasting and is this the potential Newcastle winning game plan at Manchester City?

Martin Keown has been talking ahead of the Manchester City v Newcastle United match.

An intriguing game coming up at the Etihad.

Newcastle United thrashing Aston Villa 5-1 on the opening weekend, whilst Man City followed up a 3-0 away defeat of Burnley with that Super Cup triumph in Athens late on Wednesday night against Sevilla.

So many factors to take into account ahead of tonight’s match and Martin Keown flagging many of them up…

Martin Keown talking to The Mail ahead of Newcastle United travelling to face Manchester City:

‘Looking back at last season, Howe’s Newcastle were the masters of game-management.

They were magnificent at slowing down matches when it suited their needs. Time-wasting was a feature of that, particularly away from home and against teams who play possession-based football, with the managers of Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester United all complaining about their approach.’

‘Newcastle’s games saw the shortest ‘ball in play’ times of any Premier League club last season (51 minutes, 15 seconds) whereas City’s were the longest (60 minutes, 32 seconds).

PGMOL boss Howard Webb has given a very clear directive to his referees to crack down on slow play. We therefore have to assume that Saturday’s referee Robert Jones will have limited patience with time-wasting and particularly Newcastle goalkeeper Nick Pope taking too long at goal-kicks.

Pope took an average of 36 seconds to restart play last season and that was by far the slowest time in the Premier League.

Will an early booking prevent Pope – or any other goalkeeper – from persistently wasting time this season? Don’t underestimate the lengths to which teams will go!’

‘City against Newcastle will be the best test of the PGMOL’s strict new refereeing rules. Newcastle could follow the lead of Sevilla, who frustrated City in the Super Cup on Wednesday with their compactness.

Their full backs stayed close to the centre backs, meaning the only space available to City was out wide. Newcastle have made smart signings, including Sandro Tonali who enjoyed a dream debut in last weekend’s stylish win, and have blistering pace that they could apply to counter-attacks with Miguel Almiron, Alexander Isak and Anthony Gordon.

They are capable of frustrating City by staying compact and springing forward on the counter, and that may be their winning game plan.’

‘Guardiola is a proven serial winner, perhaps the best manager we have ever seen.

Although they returned late from their Super Cup trip to Greece, he will believe his team have more than enough to win on Saturday, even if Newcastle are allowed to revert to their successful game-management plan from last season.’

I think first of all, the very fact that Martin Keown and many others, now even matter of fact talk about the possibility of Newcastle winning at Man City, shows the incredible strides made under Eddie Howe.

Nobody is saying Newcastle United are bankers to win this match BUT just to now be considered worthy opponents and ones who could potentially cause problems for the best team in the world, is undeniably progress.

A whole new level.

This whole subject of time wasting is a lot more complicated than many / most want to accept.

The stats are used by most to then suggest that they point to Newcastle United being a boring time wasting team, conjuring up images of very defensive team repeatedly clinging on to 1-0 leads, game after game. You know, a bit like what Martin Keown and the Arsenal side were like back in the day…

However, nothing could be further from the truth.

What your eyes and common sense tell you is that Newcastle United are a very exciting team that most games go on the attack from the first whistle, trying to get the lead ASAP as they did against Villa after six minutes. Then going for a second goal to get total domination of a game, which partly maybe led to the blip when Villa equalised on 11 minutes, only for Newcastle to get their second goal on 16 minutes and eventually making their dominance and attacking play pay with a 5-1 win.

At 3-1 up, Eddie Howe made two substitutions. Rather than chuck on a couple of defenders, he brought on Callum Wilson and Harvey Barnes, Eddie Howe’s NUFC are NOT like that Martin Keown 1-0 to the Arsenal side of the past.

With their all action style that requires a lot of running from a lot of players, as they repeatedly do a brave high press when not in possession and then get forward as quickly as possible with the ball when in possession… do Newcastle maybe at times use the ball going out of play as a means to get in a little breather?

I have no idea.

What I do know for sure is that this Newcastle United side are a very exciting joy to watch, with the fans of all but maybe one or two other clubs looking on with envy, at both the style of play and the quality.

