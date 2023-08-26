News

Mark Lawrenson predicts what will happen at St James’ Park on Sunday

Mark Lawrenson has been talking about Sunday’s match at St James’ Park.

Newcastle v Liverpool in a 4.30pm kick-off and the fans of the two clubs and pretty much all neutrals, looking forward to this clash.

Newcastle United deservedly finished top four last season and arguably could and should have been third, however, Man Utd carrying plenty of good fortune.

However, regardless of who finished third and fourth, 2022/23 was the first time that Jurgen Klopp had managed a full season with Liverpool and failed to make top four.

Fair to say that many / most people will see Sunday’s result as laying down a major marker on how both clubs might get on this season.

Liverpool fan Mark Lawrenson says he will be inside St James’ Park on Sunday.

However, he doesn’t believe Liverpool will win.

Mark Lawrenson is infamous for never predicting Liverpool to lose, so the fact he forecasts the scousers to get only a draw, is a significant climbdown for him, compared to normal.

Mark Lawrenson speaking to Paddy Power ahead of Newcastle v Liverpool:

“I’m going to this game and it should be a great occasion.

“I’m going to go for a draw though.

“Newcastle hardly created a chance against Manchester City, which isn’t completely unreasonable, but if you then think they’re going to go and play in the Champions League it’s a bit of a worry.

“They’ll be in Liverpool’s face and that’s why I think there will be goals.

“I don’t think Liverpool are finished in the transfer market but it will be interesting to see if it’s the Liverpool of the first 20 minutes against Bournemouth of the Liverpool of the other 70.

“Prediction: Newcastle 1 Liverpool 1”