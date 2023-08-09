News

‘Many Newcastle United fans wouldn’t be surprised if team finished mid-table’ – Really???

As Newcastle United fans, what are we hoping for this coming season?

Personally, I think it is looking a very exciting time for both Newcastle and the Premier League as a whole.

Newcastle United fans lucky to have Eddie Howe in control, one of a number of very progressive intelligent managers in the top tier.

This is the time of year when everybody is making predictions, how this 2023/24 season is going to turn out.

So what do you make of this below and especially what the journalist claims ‘many’ Newcastle United fans are thinking?

Louise Taylor of The Guardian writing for Yahoo Sport about what Newcastle United fans can expect from their team this coming season:

‘Prospects

Ultimately bright but, following last season’s arguable overachievement in finishing fourth, a Champions League campaign could overstretch Eddie Howe’s squad.

Indeed many Newcastle fans would not be surprised were the team to finish in mid-table following a campaign in which, despite the vast wealth of their Saudi Arabian majority owners, the club’s room for transfer market manoeuvre will be restricted by financial fair play. Nonetheless, it would be foolish to dismiss the chances of a side already containing internationals of the calibre of Bruno Guimarães, Sven Botman, Sandro Tonali and Nick Pope.

Much hinges on whether individuals including Joelinton, Joe Willock, Sean Longstaff and Miguel Almirón can maintain last season’s improvements, not to mention how cleverly Howe manages to introduce an element of rotation to his team selections.

Much hinges on whether individuals including Joelinton, Joe Willock, Sean Longstaff and Miguel Almirón can maintain last season’s improvements, not to mention how cleverly Howe manages to introduce an element of rotation to his team selections.’

It appears that pretty much every journalist / pundit is united in claiming Newcastle United won’t finish top four this season.

That’s fine, this is their prediction (hope!!!), but I think it is then a very different thing when they claim to be speaking for ‘many’ Newcastle United fans.

We all know how competitive it looks this season at the very top and so I would happily admit that if it was claimed ‘many’ Newcastle United fans wouldn’t be surprised if the team finished outside the top four. However, a completely different thing to be talking of ‘many’ NUFC supporters thinking the team will end up tenth or eleventh.

Last season, Eddie Howe led Newcastle United to fourth, the season before, only weeks after taking over he turned around a total shambles and over the entire course of the second half of the 2021/22 season, Newcastle had the third best form.

Yes, the Champions League will be an extra and very welcome challenge, but Eddie Howe has made some great signings in Tonali, Livramento and Barnes, adding both high quality and quantity to that top four squad of last season.

To claim loads of Newcastle United fans are seeing it likely of a serious drop-off to tenth or eleventh just doesn’t ring true with all the other NUFC supporters I am speaking to ahead of the new season.

