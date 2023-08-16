Opinion

Manchester United new owners won’t be able to spend more on players – Same issues as Newcastle United

18 seasons; 5 Premier League titles, 1 FA Cup, 5 EFL Cups, 1 Champions League, 1 Europa League, 1 Club World Cup, over £1.1 billion net spend on transfers.

Let those numbers sink in a moment, mull over the sheer levels of success. Most fans up and down the country would snap your hand off for these words to be associated with their club, while simultaneously telling you that there’s more to supporting their club than just winning.

Then, imagine not being happy with this, having your most famous and high profile fans calling for regime change while the rank and file protest on a regular basis. This is the life of a Manchester United fan.

Not to be completely unfair on Manchester United fans, the vast majority of this success came before Ferguson’s departure in 2013, but they’ve still won multiple trophies since then and spent over £1 billion on transfers.

So why, as a Newcastle United fan, am I spending my time thinking about Manchester United you might ask?

Well it’s pretty hard to escape them with the number of Man U fans and ex-players in the media, coverage of Man U has dominated the media all of my life. Most recently though, the topic of a potential takeover of Man U has been present most days in football news.

This is something us Newcastle United fans can comment on with authority, with the PIF backed takeover coming to fruition after over a decade of the club “being up for sale”. Man U fans are very excited about the prospect of being rid of the current owners. While I do concur that their current owners are poor, I don’t think a takeover at Man U will be transformative for the club’s success on the field. I’ll get on to why in a moment.

For anyone who’s been living in a cave, Man U have been the subject of takeover bids from two main players.

The first is from Jim Ratcliffe, who is proposing to buy a stake in Man U, leaving some power still in the hands of the Glazers. This option isn’t favoured by the fans for obvious reasons.

The second bid is from Qatari banker Sheikh Jassim, who with his considerable wealth, wants to buy the club outright. This option is the preferred choice of the majority of Man U fans (84% of them according to a Man U fanzine poll). Everyone’s anti-oil money until it comes knocking on your door!

There are three main reasons why this bid is favoured over the Jim Ratcliffe bid.

The first is that it will rid Man U of the Glazers completely, I think we can all sympathise with this. No Newcastle fan would have been happy for our current owners to keep Ashley hanging around as a part-owner.

The second reason is that Sheikh Jassim has promised to wipe the £600 million of debts the club currently has against it. Again, hard to argue with their logic here.

Finally, I’ve seen plenty of stories and listened to countless phone-ins that think Jassim’s wealth will allow Man U to jump back to the top of English football. This last point is where the problem lies, or rather over £1.1 billion of them.

The Glazers are guilty of many things as owners; allowing Old Trafford to fall further into disrepair, neglecting the training facilities, poor strategic planning, the list goes on. However, one thing they can’t be accused of is failing to spend money on players. Many Manchester United fans will quickly point to the fact they’ve financed this via costly borrowing against the club but, the fact remains they have found ways to finance some of the biggest transfers in football history. If Erik ten Hag is the manager that fans and journalists think he is, then I say it is irrelevant who owns Man U.

I listened to Andy Goldstein recently claim on talksport that Man U are dying because of the Glazer ownership and that the Glazers leaving will allow the club to sign the players they need but, I would ask him how is this any different under a new owner? As a club they can’t go out and spend any more than they currently do and any limitations on spending due to financial fair play won’t be alleviated by having rich owners (something we are continuously reminded about the PIF). Up to now in the current transfer window, Manchester United have a net spend of over £145 million (prior to potentially selling Maguire) and many fans, pundits and journalists expect them to push this further.

Speaking of FFP, one of the reasons the Glazers have been able to action these massive transfer spends is the fact that commercially Man U remain one of the biggest football clubs on the face of the planet. This is another factor that the Man U fans often forget when discussing their owners. Forbes estimated their value at $6 billion earlier this year, second only to Real Madrid. Globally it is hard to see where Man U can increase their revenue streams to grow the value of their club any further, essentially meaning they are already maxed out at how they can spend from a FFP perspective. Where the money comes from may change with new owners but not how much they can actually spend.

So, getting back to the question of why have I gone to the trouble of discussing Man U and their potential takeover rather than spend my time analysing Newcastle United?

In a nutshell, it is because I view them as one of our main rivals in terms of league position and I’m completely unfazed by the effect of any takeover on their chances of contending at the top of the league.

Detaching myself from my dislike of the red half of Manchester, I can recognise their desire for a change in ownership; the infrastructure of the club needs a refresh, so many of their rivals including their longtime maligned Mancunian foes Man City now surpass them in many ways. However, a return to the serial winners and over achievement of the Alex Ferguson era is not something that will be reproduced easily, if ever at all.

So the next time you hear a Man U fan complaining about the Glazers, remember the following sentence.

