Opinion

Manchester City v Newcastle United – Some ‘interesting’ stats ahead of Saturday

Manchester City v Newcastle United is up next.

Third in the table up against top of the table.

That is not the only ‘interesting’ stat though, ahead of this game at the Etihad.

Here are a few of those ‘interesting’ Manchester City v Newcastle United stats to be chewing over as you look forward to the game:

Newcastle United have never won in 18 Premier League games at the Etihad Stadium (Drawn 2 and lost 16), the last NUFC away Premier League win against Man City was at Maine Road in September 2000. It is the most any team has played at a specific venue without ever winning in Premier League history.

Erling Haaland has scored 38 goals in 36 Premier League appearances, netting twice in Man City’s opening day victory against Burnley.

Callum Wilson has scored 12 goals his last 13 Premier League matches.

However, there is far more to that last stat. Those thirteen NUFC matches, saw Callum Wilson start just six of them and on as a sub in his other seven. So in his last 661 Premier League minutes on the pitch, Callum Wilson has scored twelve goals – at an average of a goal every 55 minutes.

Manchester City have lost just one of their last 31 Premier League games against Newcastle (five draws and 25 Man City wins), going down 2-1 at St. James’ Park in January 2019, Rafa Benitez masterminding that against the odds win.

Newcastle United have got a far better team and squad then they had back in 2019…

Whilst the Manchester City v Newcastle results are shocking at the Etihad, at St James’ Park in recent times, not quite as bad. The last seven PL games between the two clubs at SJP have seen one Newcastle win, three draws and three Man City wins. With a bit of luck, maybe that not so bad run of home results against Man City can now bring something of substance at the Etihad.

Newcastle United are looking to win both of their opening two Premier League games for the first time since 1997-98 (That 97/98 season actually saw NUFC win five of their first seven PL matches and then won only another six in the other 31!!!)

Since the start of last season, Callum Wilson has scored more Premier League goals as a substitute than any other player (5), including his strike against Aston Villa on Saturday.

Newcastle United are currently two places above Manchester City in the table…

