Opinion

Manchester City up next – 7 reasons for Newcastle United to believe

As first away games of the season go, travelling to take on Manchester City is as tough as it gets.

The reigning champions, winning the title five times out of the last six attempts.

A lost cause for Eddie Howe and his Newcastle United team?

Just maybe… just maybe not.

Here are seven reasons for Newcastle United to believe:

Manchester City 2 Leicester 5

Manchester City 0 Man Utd 2

Manchester City 1 Leeds 2

Manchester City 1 Chelsea 2

Manchester City 0 Crystal Palace 2

Manchester City 2 Tottenham 3

Manchester City 1 Brentford 2

That’s right, over the course of the past three seasons, Manchester City have lost seven home Premier League games.

Not a lot BUT not impossible for Newcastle United to go and pull off a massive shock.

I say a massive shock but you look at some of these results above and the teams that have won at the Etihad, so it wouldn’t be massive in the kind of terms of if Newcastle had won at Manchester City in years gone by, whilst Mike Ashley was in charge.

Manchester City have lost seven of their last 57 home Premier League games, more than 12% of them, roughly one in every eight.

Can Newcastle United be a one in eight?

Actually, most of the bookies have Newcastle as low as 4/1 to win, which sees them make Eddie Howe’s team a one in five / 20% chance of coming away with three points.

Newcastle United have a full week to prepare for this huge game and no new reported injuried.

In contrast, Manchester City rocked by the news Kevin De Bruyne will be out for a lengthy time after picking up his latest injury in the opening game of the season.

Pep Guardiola had already been moaning about his side’s busy schedule and especially the lack of preparation time for the Newcastle match. Manchester City play 10pm local time in Athens on this Wednesday night (tonight) against Sevilla in the Super Cup, then won’t be back on the training ground until Friday, ahead of Newcastle United on the Saturday night.

The last thing the Manchester City boss would have been wanting is injuries to impact and now we all wait with interest to see just how strong a team Guardiola puts out tonight.

Even without a lot of minutes on the pitch, players having this amount of travel ahead of a Premier League match isn’t ideal and a huge bonus whichever star players Pep Guardiola risks against Sevilla.

Newcastle United matches in August and September 2023 in the Premier League:

Saturday 12 August 2023 – Newcastle 5 Aston Villa 1

Saturday 19 August 2023 – Man City v Newcastle (8pm) TNT

Sunday 27 August 2023 – Newcastle v Liverpool (4.30pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 2 September 2023 – Brighton v Newcastle (5.30pm) Sky Sports

Sunday 17 September 2023 – Newcastle v Brentford (4.30pm) Sky Sports (*Could still be moved after Champions League draw on 31 August 2023)

Sunday 24 September 2023 – Sheff Utd v Newcastle (4.30pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 30 September 2023 – Newcastle v Burnley

