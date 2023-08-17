Opinion

Manchester City latest is absolute perfection for Newcastle United ahead of Saturday’s match

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola was furious with the early pre-season scheduling.

Before the season kicked off, Guardiola made his views knows (see below).

The Manchester City manager not happy about the lack of preparation time and travel, between playing in the Super Cup (Champions League winners v Europa League winners) in Athens on the Wednesday night and less than 72 hours after that game was due to end, having to line up against Newcastle United on Saturday at the Etihad.

Greece is two hours ahead of UK time, so last night’s game in Athens kicking off at 10pm local (Athens) time in order to suit TV / viewing times in the likes of England (8pm) and Spain (9pm).

In contrast, Newcastle United at home to Villa on Saturday 12 August before a full week to prepare for Manchester City the following Saturday night.

The big question for Eddie Howe, was how strong Pep Guardiola would go with his line up for this Super Cup against Sevilla, when balancing it off with the Newcastle game following on so quickly?

Well, this was the Manchester City team that started against Sevilla:

Ederson, Walker, Akanji, Aké, Gvardiol, Foden, Rodri, Kovacic, Palmer (Álvarez 85 mins), Haaland, Grealish

Manchester City have now added the UEFA Super Cup to the treble they claimed last season but at what potential price for Saturday?

Pep Guardiola going with his strongest available team and whatever plans he may have had to make numerous substitutions, went out of the window with a tougher game than maybe he was expecting.

Youssef En-Nesyri put Sevilla ahead on 25 minutes and they had chances to extend that lead, as action flowed end to end.

However, eventually Manchester City found their equaliser, a Cole Palmer header from Rodri’s cross in the 63rd minute.

A tough end to the match followed, so much so that Pep couldn’t afford to risk taking any of his star players off, with Newcastle on Saturday in mind. The only eventual sub was on 85 minutes, Alvarez for Palmer.

The only shame was no extra time as it ended 1-1, instead straight to penalties which Manchester City won 5-4.

Pep Guardiola’s side lifting the Super Cup early on Thursday morning local Athens time.

Eddie Howe would have been loving reading this on the BBC Sport site after the match:

‘City had to cope with fierce humidity and heat which were physically taxing for both sides.’

‘While no-one could seriously make a case for the Uefa Super Cup being anywhere near the top of City’s list of priorities, Guardiola made it clear how desperately he wanted to win the trophy – and his joy when the shootout was over was a clear illustration of that. After previous triumphs with Barcelona and Bayern Munich, he became the first coach to win the competition with three different clubs.’

‘But the suffering was worthwhile for City as they were rewarded with another major prize.’

Pep Guardiola not happy about Premier League scheduling – 8 August 2023:

“We finish an incredibly stressful season, the players then went to their national teams and had maybe not even three weeks off.

“We came back and trained a little in Manchester, then travelled to Asia and could not train there, because it is impossible to train there.

“We played a decent game against Bayern and the other two matches, and after a few days, incredible I saw that the guys are still here, so we cannot complain.

“We have to recover well and prepare well for the game against Burnley, then travel to Athens to play at 10pm, finish at 2, then come back on Friday and after…

“Thank you! Play on Saturday against Newcastle at home.”

