Manchester City fans reflecting on this win over Newcastle United – Very interesting

Very interesting, as Manchester City fans reflect on their team’s win over Newcastle United.

Pep Guardiola’s side winning 1-0 at the Etihad.

A first away defeat in 12 matches (competitive and friendlies) for Eddie Howe’s side.

What did Manchester City fans make of it though, via Blue Moon….

‘Well that was class.

Comfortably dealt with the 3rd best team in this league at the moment.’

‘Brilliant win.’

‘Bloody great win because we’re the best team in world football.’

‘Dirty bunch.’

‘Brilliant performance. Was half expecting lost points here.’

‘The villa game fooled alot of people, they never got near us.’

‘I would have taken a draw before the match.’

‘We’re a real force at home now. Can bully teams off the park.’

‘Buzzing superb result, boys in blue did us proud.’

‘Professional performance against a tough team.’

‘Foden majestic and Newcastle never troubled Ederson, our toughest opponent until October and we were well on top.’

‘One of the performances tonight-these are elite professionals who executed the plan perfectly. Foden is so like Gazza in the middle.’

‘Phew. Great win, great 3 points.

Newcastle was good at defending and kicking.

But we NEED to sign up 2 new players at least. We need transfers. A winger by all means and one in the center.’

‘Foden is back to his menacing best.

Never felt more like singing the blues…’

‘Dirty geordie b…ards’

‘Hard fought but it was expected, congratulations to the players.’

‘Very professional performance……outstanding effort from the team as well and we worked really hard to get that goal.

Foden was the standout player but they all played their part against a very difficult team to beat who will be right up there challenging for top 4 places.’

‘Please. For the love of christ, surely no fu..er has anything to really moan about? Kova, Rodri, Foden, Akanji, Daddy Walker, et al brilliant in a game that every man and his dog and written us off for. Top win. And even reduced the toon to taking off their second coming of christ players.’

‘They barely troubled us, and considering they are expected to be challenging for the title weren’t that impressive, just tried to kick us to bits.

A stronger ref and they could have had two reds.’

‘Great win tonight, huge banana skin after wednesday night but solid from the lads.

Pep and boys on the lap round the pitch really looked close with fan base and not like a phoney lap some clubs do. What a time to be a blue!’

‘That’s about as comfortable a 1-0 as you’re ever likely to see. Newcastle looked like a bunch of dirty cloggers, ably assisted by a referee following his orders to a tee.’

‘Brilliant performance with tired legs against a very good team. Phil, Kovacic, Akanji superb. Gvardiol very solid home debut aswell. Everyone was at least a 7/10. Top stuff City.’

‘My only small gripe is that we lost control a bit in the second half and the game descended into a bit of a basketball game for a period.

I suppose that will happen though when you’re up against good teams though, they are going to win the league after all according to Stuart Pearce.’

‘One of the most impressive performances of Peps tenure given the circumstances. He knew this one was going to be hard, he gave it the big build up, Newcastle are really good, the team must be knackered, but they were magnificent.’

‘The ref was atrocious. A good job we don’t have really dirty players in our team otherwise it would have been very different.’

‘Absolutely. Dirty geordie b…ards should have had at least 1 if not 2 reds. Well played blues.’