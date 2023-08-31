Opinion

Manchester City at home in the League Cup – Eight reasons for (realistic) Newcastle United optimism

Fair to say that Manchester City wouldn’t have featured for most Newcastle United fans, when it came to ideal Carabao / League Cup opponents.

However, that is what we got on Wednesday night when the third round draw (see below) was made.

Of 31 potential opponents we drew out the best team in the world.

To be honest, when watching the draw, as we got down to very few balls waiting to be pulled out Manchester City was increasingly coming to my mind as a possible (probable!) opponent.

Afterwards, as I got my head together, I began to think… this might not be the worst thing that could have happened.

Let me explain.

My main positive thought was that this draw wasn’t an away one, indeed two positive thoughts.

Firstly, under Eddie Howe we have a superb record at St James’ Park against Premier League opposition and since Christmas 2021, only two Premier League clubs have won at SJP, Arsenal and Liverpool.

Secondly, Manchester City results away from home.

There is no doubt that Manchester City remain the best / strongest side and squad, in both the Premier League and indeed in world football. However, it isn’t impossible to get a positive result against them, when they play away from home…

You may be aware that in 2023, Manchester City have a perfect home record, they have won all 18 matches at the Etihad, in all competitions.

They have played 18 away matches in 2023 BUT have only won 10 of them, failing to win nine of the 19, in all competitions.

These are those nine failures (to win) for Manchester City in 2023:

Man U 2 Man City 1

Spurs 1 Man City 0

Forest 1 Man City 1

Brighton 1 Man City 1

Brentford 1 Man City 0

Southampton 2 Southampton 0

RB Leipzig 1 Man City 1

Real Madrid 1 Man City 1

Bayern Munich 1 Man City 1

You are talking about almost half the away games this calendar year that Manchester City have failed to win. Losing to the likes of Brentford, Spurs, Man U and Southampton.

It will be tough but I do have a feeling that Newcastle United have a very decent chance of pulling off a massive win, either in the 90 minutes, or on penalties (no extra time).

Not getting ahead of myself but that then would blow the whole competition wide open, as Southampton did last season in the quarter-finals when shocking Manchester City.

If Newcastle could pull this off, they would be into the last 16 and two wins away from reaching a two-legged semi-final.

The way the draw (see below) has worked out, with Brentford v Arsenal and Chelsea v Brighton, that will further open things up, whilst no guarantee Palace won’t go to Man U and win.

Full Carabao / League Cup third round draw

Ipswich Town v Wolves

Exeter City v Luton Town

Aston Villa v Everton

Manchester United v Crystal Palace

Port Vale v Sutton United

Bradford City v Middlesbrough

Bournemouth v Stoke City

Lincoln City v West Ham

Brentford v Arsenal

Chelsea v Brighton

Salford City v Burnley

Fulham v Norwich City

Blackburn Rovers v Cardiff City

Liverpool v Leicester City

Newcastle United v Manchester City

Mansfield Town v Peterborough United