Opinion

Manchester City 1 Newcastle 0 – Match ratings and comments on all of the NUFC players

We asked Jonathan Drape-Comyn to give us his match ratings and player comments after Manchester City 1 Newcastle 0.

A game where Newcastle United lost out by a single goal to the reigning champions.

United defended well enough but struggled to create clear chances at the other end.

MATCH RATINGS:

Pope – 7

Made a couple of decent saves.

I think he’ll reckon he could have done better for the goal but it was a great finish.

Trippier – 8

Played brilliant both defensively and going forward.

Let down by Almiron on a couple of occasions.

Schar – 8

Stood up to Haaland really well.

Botman – 7.5

Didn’t look as comfortable as Schar but decent nonetheless.

Burn – 7

Solid defensively but a liability going forward.

Constantly letting the team down with poor passes that slow things down going forward.

Bruno – 8

I think our best player.

Covered so much ground and was a constant outlet.

Lost the ball a couple of times but I’d take that all day when he’s trying to make things happen.

Tonali – 5

Really poor. Welcome to the Premier League!

Looked like a deer caught in the headlights tonight. He’ll get better.

Joelinton – 5

Just like Tonali, was really poor before he came off.

He could barely make a pass.

Almiron – 4

Works his backside off but he was completely useless.

A miracle he managed 85 minutes and was hooked later than Isak. Weak link.

Gordon – 6

Looked bright in the first 20 minutes but soon dwindled out and was anonymous by the time he came off.

Isak – 6

Decent when was on the ball but that was only 5 or 6 times in the whole game.

Should have been on the pitch when we were looking for a goal.

SUBS

Wilson – 6

Threw away a great opportunity in the second half to get us level after Rodri gave the ball away.

Barnes – 5

Poor when came on but would definitely start him over Almiron against Liverpool.

Anderson – 8

Brilliant when he was on. Pushing for a start.

Longstaff – 6

Like for like with Tonali (not sure what that says about either of their performances).

Livramento – N/A

Not on long enough to judge.

Stats from BBC Sport:

Manchester City 1 Newcastle 0 – Saturday 19 August 8pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Man City :

Alvarez 31

Possession was Man City 60% Newcastle 40%

Total shots were Man City 14 Newcastle 7

Shots on target were Man City 4 Newcastle 1

Corners were Man City 3 Newcastle 0

Referee: Robert Jones

Pope, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn, Bruno, Joelinton (Longstaff 57), Tonali (Anderson 67), Gordon (Barnes 56), Almiron (Livramento 86), Isak (Wilson 66)

Subs:

Dubravka, Lascelles, Targett, Ritchie

(Manchester City 1 Newcastle 0 – Instant NUFC fan / writer reaction – Read HERE)

