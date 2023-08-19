Manchester City 1 Newcastle 0 – Match ratings and comments on all of the NUFC players
We asked Jonathan Drape-Comyn to give us his match ratings and player comments after Manchester City 1 Newcastle 0.
A game where Newcastle United lost out by a single goal to the reigning champions.
United defended well enough but struggled to create clear chances at the other end.
MATCH RATINGS:
Pope – 7
Made a couple of decent saves.
I think he’ll reckon he could have done better for the goal but it was a great finish.
Trippier – 8
Played brilliant both defensively and going forward.
Let down by Almiron on a couple of occasions.
Schar – 8
Stood up to Haaland really well.
Botman – 7.5
Didn’t look as comfortable as Schar but decent nonetheless.
Burn – 7
Solid defensively but a liability going forward.
Constantly letting the team down with poor passes that slow things down going forward.
Bruno – 8
I think our best player.
Covered so much ground and was a constant outlet.
Lost the ball a couple of times but I’d take that all day when he’s trying to make things happen.
Tonali – 5
Really poor. Welcome to the Premier League!
Looked like a deer caught in the headlights tonight. He’ll get better.
Joelinton – 5
Just like Tonali, was really poor before he came off.
He could barely make a pass.
Almiron – 4
Works his backside off but he was completely useless.
A miracle he managed 85 minutes and was hooked later than Isak. Weak link.
Gordon – 6
Looked bright in the first 20 minutes but soon dwindled out and was anonymous by the time he came off.
Isak – 6
Decent when was on the ball but that was only 5 or 6 times in the whole game.
Should have been on the pitch when we were looking for a goal.
SUBS
Wilson – 6
Threw away a great opportunity in the second half to get us level after Rodri gave the ball away.
Barnes – 5
Poor when came on but would definitely start him over Almiron against Liverpool.
Anderson – 8
Brilliant when he was on. Pushing for a start.
Longstaff – 6
Like for like with Tonali (not sure what that says about either of their performances).
Livramento – N/A
Not on long enough to judge.
Stats from BBC Sport:
Manchester City 1 Newcastle 0 – Saturday 19 August 8pm
Goals:
Newcastle United:
Man City :
Alvarez 31
Possession was Man City 60% Newcastle 40%
Total shots were Man City 14 Newcastle 7
Shots on target were Man City 4 Newcastle 1
Corners were Man City 3 Newcastle 0
Referee: Robert Jones
Pope, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn, Bruno, Joelinton (Longstaff 57), Tonali (Anderson 67), Gordon (Barnes 56), Almiron (Livramento 86), Isak (Wilson 66)
Subs:
Dubravka, Lascelles, Targett, Ritchie
(Manchester City 1 Newcastle 0 – Instant NUFC fan / writer reaction – Read HERE)
If you would like to feature on The Mag, submit your article to contribute@themag.co.uk