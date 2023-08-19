Opinion

Manchester City 1 Newcastle 0 – Instant NUFC fan / writer reaction

Manchester City 1 Newcastle 0 – Saturday 19 August 8pm

Eddie Howe’s team / squad gave it their all but in a game of few clear chances at either end, NUFC once again game away with nothing.

Man City were the better team and deserved to win, Newcastle created the odd half chance of their own and restricted the home side to only four efforts on target, Alvarez scoring with one of those four.

Nat Seaton:

“It may have just been 1-0 but we never really looked like taking anything from the game.

“A great strike for the goal and Pope didn’t have too much to do with Haaland having an off day with his finishing but you have to be honest with the fact that we didn’t manage to get into the game.

“Have to say I’m leaving the Etihad a bit disappointed (not for the first time at this ground!) but this time it’s because I had a real feeleing pre game that we could give them a better game than we did.

“Bring on Liverpool at home and hopefully back to winning ways…”

David Punton:

“Always a mountain to climb at Man City – and so it proved despite battling hard and plenty of pre match optimism we could get something.

“Only one shot on target wasn’t quite good enough though, and they’ve taken their chance to eke home by the game’s only goal.

“A repeat of previous drubbings here was at least avoided, and in case you forgot, we were playing the European champions.

“Maybe if we’d been a bit more confident we could have snatched something, as it was a good time of the season to play them.

“It wasn’t to be. We were okay defensively but less so in attack.

“The highs and lows of a football season are well and truly back.

“It’s a hard start for us and it doesn’t get any easier as it’s Liverpool up next.”

GToon:

“I don’t care about it just being 1-0, that simply wasn’t good enough.

“They played in midweek, were missing three key players and had no decent players on the bench and yet we did nothing yet again.

“For the first time since he took over I think Eddie got that wrong.

“Far too ponderous and far too respectful.

“Get at them and get at them from the start.”

Billy Miller:

“I was confident we would get something out of this but it was a bit of a wake up call.

“Man City completely superior to us first half.

“We improved second half but our finishing / decision making left a lot to be desired.

“This is a ground where we’ve received regular batterings in the past so there’s no shame losing 1-0 away to the treble winners but I did think we’d give them more of a game.”

Greg McPeake:

“Was full of hope that we could at least get a point but our midfield didn’t click today and performances were not there.

“After the substitutions we had about 15 minutes of sustained pressure and I thought we were going to nick a goal.

“The two v one situation was the moment.”

Chuks McPeake:

“Poor performance by us.”

Tony Mallabar:

“Oh well, beaten, but not bowed.

“Got into the ground ok but heard a few refusals. For, in some cases, spurious claims.

“I said when our new owners took owa we’re 10 year’s behind Man City.

“And tonight that gap narrowed significantly.

“So well done Man City for your four cups. You deserve it.

“Take it as a compliment that we aspire to your level.

“Roll on luckypool next week.”

Matt Busby Said To Joe Harvey:

“Much better in the second half, demonstrating that we do have options off the bench.

“Unfortunately, we were playing a team that aren’t European champions for nothing and for large parts of the game, it showed.

“Onwards and upwards. HTL”

Jamie Smith:

“Needs a bit of balance here.

“This is the hardest game of the season, it’s out of the way and it was far from a disgrace.

“I do feel like things could have been tighter in the middle, with some of City’s dominant players gone or missing, but there was a bit of sloppiness in possession and a sprinkling of slightly daft fouls.

“Eddie’s plan seemed to be to contain City and look to hit them later in the game with fresh legs.

“Unfortunately, fatigue from the midweek super cup did not emerge, and if anything, United looked a bit leggy.

“Tough assignment, need to move pst it and finally get the beating of a fragile looking Liverpool.”

Davey Hat-Trick:

“We hoped we’d meet a tired and listless Man City after their midweek exertions, but we met them at not far off their best.

“There were times in the first half when we just couldn’t get the ball, and when we did get it, we couldn’t pass it.

“The second half was better from a Newcastle perspective, but we didn’t fashion a clear-cut chance in the whole game.

“On the positive side, we didn’t concede many either, and it took a high-class finish to beat us. I thought Botman and Schar were good.

We worked hard, but the quality wasn’t there.

“And if I may, Phil Foden looked world-class. A country mile better than anyone in a Newcastle shirt.

“In the final analysis, we were beaten by a far superior side.”

Bazoox:

“During the first half I thought our central midfield three looked pedestrian and one-paced, even though City were no great shakes.

“I was looking for a vast improvement after the interval.

“Although there was to be no way back I was pleased that Eddie Howe utilised our substitutes in the second half.

“It is imperative that we keep a competitive edge throughout the first team pool as our squad grows stronger.

“All in all I’m not too disappointed even though we lost.

“It’s on to the red scousers at St James’ Park next, and boy is it about time that we stuck it up this lot and the odious villain that is their manager.”

Stats from BBC Sport:

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Man City :

Alvarez 31

Possession was Man City 60% Newcastle 40%

Total shots were Man City 14 Newcastle 7

Shots on target were Man City 4 Newcastle 1

Corners were Man City 3 Newcastle 0

Referee: Robert Jones

Pope, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn, Bruno, Joelinton (Longstaff 57), Tonali (Anderson 67), Gordon (Barnes 56), Almiron (Livramento 86), Isak (Wilson 66)

Subs:

Dubravka, Lascelles, Targett, Ritchie

