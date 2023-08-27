Opinion

Liverpool fans mocking Newcastle United supporters for this – They haven’t got a clue

Liverpool fans and Newcastle United supporters sharing a lot of ‘banter’ ahead of this match.

All good clean fun, or at least most of it is.

One thing though makes me laugh and is pretty much a constant these days, when it comes to Liverpool fans when Newcastle United or their supporters are referenced.

Countless times on social media when a Newcastle fan or the club put out anything, it is met by a number of Liverpool fans replying with references to when was the last time you won a trophy etc etc etc.

I also find it especially ironic that when it comes to a club that they claim is so unimportant, Liverpool fans know so much about Newcastle United! So we get ’54 years since you won anything’ and/or ’68 years since you won anything (in domestic competitions).’

This is supposed to make us upset?

Why?

None of us got into supporting Newcastle United because we thought it guaranteed seeing silverware on a regular basis. We were either born into it, or started following NUFC for all kinds of other reasons – none of them being because the club has a modern history of winning trophy after trophy.

The irony of course as well is, a lot of these social media taunts are from Liverpool fans who clearly aren’t ‘local’ and who in many / most cases wouldn’t even be able to place Anfield / Liverpool on a map, never mind go to a match.

It is absolutely laughable that glory hunters from wherever, that had no connection at all to Merseyside, chose to be Liverpool fans simply because they win loads of trophies, then think they are somehow superior to people who follow Newcastle United or indeed many other clubs, because we support teams who don’t win trophies on a regular basis, if ever!

All that the Liverpool fans are doing when taunting Newcastle fans for their club not winning stuff, is showing the world how pathetic they are.

Yes, we would all like to see our clubs win stuff but it doesn’t define us as football supporters, there are a lot more important things. Indeed, we pretty much wear it as a badge of honour, the fact that Newcastle United haven’t won anything for so many years. We have pride in Newcastle United and indeed the city of Newcastle Upon Tyne, even those who are not from there. We are proud to support the club no matter what. It honestly wouldn’t bother me that much if we never won anything in my lifetime, I just want the club to try and be the best it can be, the team to play some decent football and be competitive on the pitch. If that then adds up to a trophy or ten then that is a bonus.

However, when I have got into conversation with ‘fans’ of the ‘traditional’ glory hunter clubs, such as Man U, Liverpool etc. For most of their ‘fans’ it is usually just all about counting trophies, bragging to glory hunters of other clubs about how many league titles, how many Champions Leagues have been won.

I think the difference with Newcastle United fans is that we see every match as an occasion, especially at St James’ Park. Something to be enjoyed as much as possible, pre-match and post-match as well as during the actual game. Not just a case of ticking off another win, another three points / cup win towards another trophy. It is all about that day, putting the maximum into it as a fan and extracting as much out of the other end in terms of when you wake up with your hangover, so many memories and laughs amongst your fellow fans.

I say all of the above as somebody who was born and bred thousands of miles from St James’ Park, as somebody who has (had!) no links at all to Newcastle United or Newcastle Upon Tyne, family or otherwise.

Instead, I had the good fortune when at school in Montreal (Canada) some 36 years ago, to find a new arrival in our class, his family emigrating from the UK, Newcastle Upon Tyne to be exact.

So it was due to Keith that I heard all about Newcastle United and very quickly became obsessed by them, even though they hadn’t won anything for so many years. To which now you can add another 36 years and counting!

I have been lucky enough to make 23 visits to the UK, all to watch Newcastle United, though some of them have also been extended family holidays, as my wife and kids have come to love NUFC and indeed the UK as a whole.

I know that not everybody is as fortunate as myself in terms of getting across to support Newcastle United in the flesh, it isn’t cheap! So just because somebody hasn’t been to SJP yet doesn’t make them not a fan. However, if you have never even been to see your team play and only chose them because that club wins loads of trophies, as in the case of many of these Liverpool fans, then don’t mock Newcastle United fans or any other fanbase, kidding yourself that you are somehow superior to them because their club wins nothing.

As for those Liverpool fans who claim to have chosen to support them for reasons other than winning trophies, claiming that they started doing so when Liverpool were rubbish and winning nothing…

A history lesson.

The last time Liverpool didn’t finish in the top eight of the English top tier was… 1962.

Liverpool then won the league in 1963/64.

Then when it comes to not winning anything, the longest was six consecutive years without a trophy 2012/13 to 2017/18 (inclusive). Though being rubbish and struggling is all relative, as those poor Liverpool fans in those six seasons still saw three top four finishes, runners-up in the Premier League, League Cup finalists, Champions League finalists, Europa League finalists…

I have in the past seen some reference to certain Newcastle fans being glory hunters because they started supporting when Kevin Keegan or Sir Bobby Robson were managers. Well all I can say to that is that for anybody who did start following NUFC back then, if after a decade and a half of Mike Ashley and indeed another 20 or 30 years of no trophies, you are still supporting Newcastle United. Then good on you.

Not even remotely comparable to poor Liverpool fans who have never ever seen them finish outside top eight and at worst have had to wait a handful of years at most to win another trophy, whilst still getting to finals and finishing top four.