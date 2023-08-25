Opinion

Liverpool fans comments ahead of facing Newcastle United at SJP – Very interesting

Interesting to see what Liverpool fans have been saying about Newcastle United.

The two teams clashing on Sunday in what looks a massive match at St James’ Park.

Liverpool fans dreaming of overtaking Newcastle United after last season’s placings.

The comments below from Liverpool fans on their LiverpoolFC message board:

‘Big match this. Probably bigger than Chelsea!’

‘A whole week to wait, 2-2 I’m going for.’

‘We’ll beat these, we have their number.’

‘Let’s slap these and make a statement.’

‘If you like it tough – then the next game with Newcastle will test and examine our setup…

Newcastle may of lost the last 2 here at St James Park, but they are now a money team, and in the Champions League, we ain’t.’

‘I’d happily take a draw from this game, another tough away game.’

‘We can’t keep a clean sheet

Newcastle are solid in defence

2-0 loss I’m afraid ..I’d be more confident if we had a proper DM and some new defenders.’

‘1-2 to us. Newcastle can be got at and our forward line is too much for them.’

‘we always beat the Geordies they think they gods gift but reality will hit them hard this weekend.’

‘Everyone’s given up on us before we even take the pitch.’

‘Spirits been killed from the transfer window…’

‘For the midfield, we got a World Cup winner, and we got the captains of Hungary and Japan from good clubs. And still people ain’t happy.’

‘3-0 to us / we won both games last season and I think we are ready to click big time!’

‘This weird fetish of playing like Guardiola has to stop. We don’t have the players for example he used Rodri and Akanji as dms against Newcastle ffs.’

‘Newcastle are annoyingly competent.

Will be a real test.’

‘This is going to be hide behind the sofa time.

They will come hard at us in the first 15-20 mins.’

‘Mad how we went down to ten men, pushed the Def line a little bit back and played a much better game. Won’t happen against Newcastle but that high line is a killer especially for VVD who’s lost a few yards since the injury. Still world class but there’s no need to expose him.’

‘I not be pushing up too much with these. Theyl be going for 3 points so id be looking to pick them off.’

‘There is no doubt we will want to try to dominate this game; Newcastle are gong to press the hell out of us and the crowd are going to be pumped. If we started like we did in the last match, then I fear we might concede a couple early on.’

‘People wetting their kecks over Newcastle, the side that time wasted and bored their way into 4th with draw after draw and after draw playing the percentage game. These are not, I repeat not, Real Madrid

Newcastle are s… and so is Eddie Hump he’s not even a real manager.’

‘They’re not like that at home, they will come out at us. Away from home they are negative but at home they are front footed.’

‘I do not expect anything else other than them to come out of the blocks flying.’

‘Good for them, they’re not different to last season and we had the measure of them I’m not worried one little bit.’

‘Mancity beat them, Klopp is going for the win.

He wants to challenge for the title, he fired shots at Eddie Howe the other day too.’

‘Its like the red sea splitting up whenever anyone runs at our defence or there is a ball over the top.’

‘Seems to be a lot of negativity around our chances in this game.

Don’t understand – I still don’t think the Newcastle roster is that great.

I like Isak a lot – I personally would have gone for him rather than Nunez (yea, controversial but I firmly believe that) – and Guimares but other than thise two I’m still not impressed with them. They still play Almiron and Joe Linton for goodness sake.

I’m going for a 3-1 win; I think this will be the game where the rest of the league sits up and takes notice of us.’

‘Isak is class. He will punish us where Bournemouth and Chelsea failed to do so. That doesn’t mean we can’t win though.’

‘Massive game and one that will very much test our unbeaten run.

Even though we are 13 unbeaten, I haven’t been impressed with the amount of chances we have been giving up and Newcastle away is one of the games you don’t want to be fragile at the back and through the middle.’

‘Our defence couldn’t handle Isak last season, and he will fancy his chances again. That said we will always pose a threat to teams ourselves.

2-2 with entertainment aplenty.’

‘While I’m backing us to win it would be very disingenuous to act like the win at St James Park last season was a formality. We rode our luck big time and were outplayed for large portions of that game.’

‘I always look forward to playing the Geordies, their place will be bouncing however I also fancy us to get a result; they’re a good side of course but well overhyped imo and they’ll be under pressure this term.’

‘Willock is a good player and Newcastle will miss him but they’ve got adequate cover with Tonali in and that Anderson chap bursting on the scene.

Never thought I’d say this but if Joelinton is also out, that’d be a handy boost as it’d mean Sean Longstaff coming in.’

‘4 years ago at Anderson’s age, Willock was a lost player beneath the rubble of talented players Arsenal possessed and it was only until he had the light to shine at Newcastle with the regular game time did we see the best version.

Newcastle still caused us many many problems even when they went down to 10 early on, so with or without Willock…whether it’s Tonalo Guimares Longstaff/Anderson we’ve got our work cut out.’

‘Shame Saint Max left I really enjoyed watching the lad play he was sensational when he was on it.’

‘He gave me heart palpitations last season when we played them at their’s. Yes we won, but even against 10 men he caused us problems; thankfully he had zero end product and is now not there.’

‘Newcastles midfield is so good btw! Different types of player and all good. I rate all of Longstaff Bruno Joelinton Willock and Tonali. Wonderfully balanced and generally available a lot. Same with the forwards, despite having no big names, they’re very good and offer everything imaginable between them! Throw in a solid defence and you can see they’ll be up in and around those CL spots again already.

I also rate Callum Wilson very high. When he’s fit and on form like now he’s such a good player. Gets no credit for some reason. Or not enough IMO.’

‘2-1 Liverpool. Eddie is tactically inept against the better sides.’

‘It will be tight, one goal in it, but the only Newcastle player I would take is Bruno G.’

‘I would take Tonali in a flash, Trippier and Isak too.’

‘I think the game a their ground was mitigated by the fact they were in the League cup final the following week; maybe we caught them at a good time for us.

I expect this game to very tough, they’re going to come out at us from the start, especially as they are at home.’

‘Expect this to be extra spicy with the news that the Geordies Overlords want to pinch Mo. Imagine he went to Saudi and ended up back in PL with them. Pass me the sick bag.’

‘Last season we were fortunate to get a win against 10 men up there.

All depends on how we set up with Endo adapting.

Our centre and right flank will be strongly tested. We can’t make mistakes as they’ll be really up for it to confirm their new top 4 status.’