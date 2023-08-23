Transfer Market

Lewis Hall posts parting message to Chelsea and their fans after joining the club he supports

After joining Newcastle United, Lewis Hall has posted a parting message to Chelsea and their fans.

The young left sided player signing for NUFC on a year long loan, which has an obligation for Newcastle to buy if reaching certain playing criteria.

A figure of £28m plus future add-ons is the figure widely reported across the media, that Newcastle will have to pay.

The initial loan allowing Newcastle United to help deal with FFP issues, by delaying that transfer fee until 12 months time.

The lifelong Newcastle United fan appears certain for sure to become a permanent signing, with the initial loan just an essential means to an end.

Newcastle United. It’s in your blood. pic.twitter.com/gbIg7hggdP — Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) August 22, 2023

Lewis Hall uses his personal instagram to publish parting message to Chelsea and their fans after joining Newcastle United:

“After 12 amazing years with this club, I just want to say thank you to everyone at Chelsea.

“Growing up through the academy, I always aspired to play for the first team, and I’m so proud to have been able to do so.

“Every time I put on the shirt, I felt nothing but pride.

“To the staff and players of both the academy and the first team, thank you for helping me develop into the person I am today.

“And of course the fans, thank you so much for your continued support during my time here.

“Chelsea will always have a special place in my heart. LH.”