Letters to The Mag – Newcastle United fans having their say ahead of new season kicking off

Amazon Prime Video – a must watch for every Toon supporter.

I’ve just watched the first instalment of the Amazon Prime video, “We Are the Geordies”.

I absolutely enjoyed every minute and it confirmed for me what I already believed, namely that the management of our club is in really good hands.

The way the management team discusses and reaches its decisions is just thoroughly professional.

But the other message that came across is truly heartening for every Newcastle fan – the steamroller is only just getting started!!

Roland

I’m building up to watching the Villa match on TV.

Looking forward to it, though of course would rather be there inside St James’ Park.

I am one of those relying on the new look membership scheme.

Like a lot of others commenting on The Mag, I don’t know anybody who was successful in the Villa ballot. Like me, these are almost all fans who pretty regularly got tickets as members last season, when there was the queue system.

It feels to me like either there are very few tickets available in the ballots, or the club must be making a conscious effort to give tickets to those who didn’t used to get them last season.

Aaron Taylor

Villa fan here in peace.

Love coming up here and as usual, making a weekend of it.

Can’t wait.

The match is another thing, I was here in 2005 when we last won away at Newcastle.

Even though we have improved a lot under the excellent Emery, I think home advantage will see you lot win.

Whether we win, lose or draw though, it will be a great night in ‘toon’ with you lot.

I don’t think you appreciate how lucky you lot are with where your ground is. You should see what a dump it is next to Villa Park!

Rob Harnett

Jamie Carragher on Sky coverage.

He must have the worst accent on television.

If you can understand him, you’re a better man than me.

Please Sky, subtitles.

Doddy

“That First Green Night”

All wrapped up in black and white bobble hat and scarf,

Dad and son on a Watson bus special heading to blue star home,

a strange aroma of brewer’s ale hung in a jet black sky,

busy streets of legions loyal all head north together,

the old cathedral on the hill stands oh so proud in the night,

click, click, click and both are in,

step by step he cannot wait then with the floods so bright and grass so green,

could all this be real?

On a wooden seat with a Leazes view,

a dark crammed shed with regal tips,

then smoke and song from long haired teens in Geordie voice,

expecting goals from a number nine,

they got their wish when the net was found,

a memorable night that warmed the chill,

he would return for many more to see his team attempt to score.

I just wanted to share my thoughts and feelings on my first game as the excitement and love for the club never leaves you through good and bad times.

Howay The Lads

Toon Fen aged 60

I disagree with Jamie Carragher (see HERE) because he’s forgot one very important issue.

The toon are being monitored more that any club in the league with regard to FFP.

We could have done a Chelsea and signed a lot of players on very long contracts.

The problem for Chelsea is they have got to make the top four or else they are in serious financial difficulties.

Well done to the board and to Eddie the God Howe for being patient.

We’re at the start of a great big journey.

Keep it going lads.

Ken Saunders

Richard Keys not exactly pushing the realms of possibility with his top 4 pick (see HERE).

My 11 year old grandson has more imagination.

Paul Kelly

First day of the season.

Hope we give Villa a hammering.

I am a member and didn’t get a ticket today, which I understand, demand exceeding supply.

What I can’t understand though is why the club are making it so difficult for fans.

Only found out a week before Villa whether I had a ticket or not.

Now it is only 15 days until Liverpool and not even any announcement on what is happening. I can’t see them doing anything on a weekend, so I reckon Monday or Tuesday at very earliest before they tell us anything, only 12 or 13 days at most before the game. Giving us notice of a week or less I reckon as to whether we have tickets this time.

Bit of a joke really, especially when pretty much everything else going well at NUFC.

Jonesy

I love the cool calm that Eddie Howe approaches everything with.

It is all about the job with him, total dedication, not letting anything getting in the way.

He is clearly passionate but just doesn’t choose to embarrass himself in the kind of way that Klopp, Arteta and others go on.

I am proud that Eddie is our manager and I can’t say I have said that very often in recent times.

Especially when the plastic Man U Geordie was inflicted on us.

Will Billing

Thank goodness Jamie Carragher and Gary Neville are not knowledgeable enough to be successful football managers.

I have just saw their comments on Newcastle transfer business in which they criticise us for not making grander, more high profile signings.

Talk about being out of date.

We did that for years with the likes of Shearer and Asprilla. It gets you nowhere and wins you nothing.

You need to build a team with players whose skills complement each other.

Howe seems to be doing just that.

Carry on the good work Eddie and ignore the dinosaur critics, failed pundits.

Harry

